Mikel Arteta agrees new contract as Arsenal manager to 2027

Mikel Arteta has agreed a new deal with Arsenal to 2027. The manager has been in charge since 2019 and has led the club to successive second-place finishes but had entered the final 12 months of his deal.

Arteta called for calm last month regarding his contract situation, insisting his focus had been on the transfer window. His new deal comes before Arsenal’s Premier League derby against Tottenham on Sunday.

Since leaving a coaching role at Manchester City to take over from Unai Emery, Arteta – a former Arsenal player – has returned the club to being title challengers and, in 2020, won the FA Cup.

More to follow …