Sammie Szmodics: ‘I love playing for Ireland and I’m excited now for the future’

Ireland's Sammie Szmodics has a shot on goal during the friendly international against Belgium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Sammie Szmodics admits there is a sense of relief to have finally made his Ireland debut – an ambition he has been waiting to realise for several years.

He started Saturday’s scoreless draw against Belgium in the Aviva Stadium, and the 28-year-old looked more than comfortable as he produced a solid international debut.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for three or four years now since I got my passport, so to make my debut at the Aviva is something I’ve dreamt of. I really enjoyed it,” smiled Szmodics.

“It’s a big relief for me because it was one of the biggest days of my career. I hope I can wear the Ireland jersey a lot more now.”

Szmodics had concerns over the years that the opportunity might pass him by, given the many delays and false dawns.

“I had to go home in the past because I was injured, and other things have happened. And you read stuff in the press that I don’t want to play for Ireland, which is ridiculous because I was desperate to play.

“The best way to shut people up is to show what you can do, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I love playing for Ireland and I’m excited now for the future so hopefully I’ll get many more caps.”

Szmodics was given an appreciative chorus of applause by Ireland fans when going off the field to be subbed late in the second half.

During his 70 minutes on the pitch he had been involved in some nice passages of play – including a neat pass for Chiedozie Ogbene early on, while he also got on the end of a header by Evan Ferguson late in the first half.

“I created a couple of chances, I could have had an assist in the first half for a goal and the shot in the second half got blocked.

“I just really enjoyed it, I didn’t want to come off. I’m looking forward to another game on Tuesday.”

He had family over to share the moment on Saturday and hopes the pick up his second cap now against Switzerland on Tuesday night.

“My missus, my two brothers, their missuses, Mum, Dad, my agent, everyone made the trip over and they will be there again on Tuesday.”

There is excitement among Ireland fans at the potential scoring threat of a Szmodics-Ferguson attacking partnership in the years ahead.

“Evan is a big lad, a young, confident boy. I know he likes to hold the ball up, I can work off him and my chance first half came from running in behind him. So, I have a good understanding with him.”

And despite scoring 21 goals in the Championship this season, Szmodics says he wasn’t going to overstep his welcome and try take Ireland’s first-half penalty, which Ferguson ultimately missed.

“I knew Evan would take it. It’s my debut, it would have been quite cheeky for me to take the ball.

“If we would have got another one in the same game I would have said I’d have it, although my record this season has not been amazing!”