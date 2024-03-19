Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo called into England squad for first time

Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo’s has been promoted to the England senior squad for the friendlies with Brazil and Belgium. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo’s has been promoted to the England senior squad for the friendlies with Brazil and Belgium. The 18-year-old midfielder joined up with Gareth Southgate’s senior squad on Tuesday having initially been named in the Under-21s squad.

Mainoo, a former Under-17 and Under-19 international, has made an impressive breakthrough, making 20 appearances since his start to the season was delayed by a pre-season injury. He joined the 25 other players who reported for duty at St George’s Park to stake his claim for a place in the squad for the summer’s Euro 2024.

Since his first Premier League start this season, November’s 3-0 win at Everton, Mainoo, who was born in Stockport and is also eligible to play for Ghana, has won the plaudits of fans, colleagues and pundits alike. His emergence as a midfield starter has solved one of Erik ten Hag’s more pressing problems and pushed far more experienced players to the fringes. “Kobbie is doing well, and the rest of the midfield is also performing well, so there is competition for places,” Christian Eriksen, recently used from the bench, told the Danish publication Tipsbladet.

Southgate said of Mainoo at February’s Nations League draw: “He’s doing brilliantly. I’m not certain he’s necessarily going to be a defensive midfielder, as such. He’s quite a progressive player but he’s had a fabulous start to his career and it will be good to monitor him.”

Mainoo will be hopeful of making his debut when England play Brazil on Saturday or against Belgium on Tuesday. The teenager’s call-up makes him a late challenger for a place within Southgate’s midfield, where much remains undecided. Jordan Henderson joined Ajax in January, leaving Saudi Arabian football, with retaining his England place in mind, and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is another staking a claim with decent club form.

While Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham have become mainstays under Southgate, others face a fight with Mainoo for a Euros berth, including Mason Mount, only just returned for United from injury, and Kalvin Phillips, omitted by Southgate for these friendlies after struggling on loan at West Ham. Trent Alexander-Arnold, also missing through injury, represents another midfield option.