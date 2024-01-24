Robbie Keane wins first silverware as Maccabi Tel Aviv manager

Robbie Keane has won his first trophy as manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv, after the Israeli side beat rivals Maccabi Haifa on penalties in the Toto Cup final.

Tel Aviv won their eighth Toto Cup in their history, and their first since 2021, after a cagey stalemate which finished 0-0 after extra-time.

Keane, who took over at Maccabi Tel Aviv seven months ago, are through to the Europa Conference League last 16 and are leading the Israeli Premier League, but this is his first silverware as a coach.

The Dubliner’s time in Tel Aviv was interrupted by the Hamas attack on October 7th and the subsequent war in Palestine. Due to the war, Maccabi Tel Aviv played no games from October 5th to November 9th with all foreign staff and players evacuated from Israel on October 8th as a precaution.