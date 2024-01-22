Brighton misfire as Gary O’Neil steers Wolves to draw

Premier League: Brighton 0 Wolves 0

This was a performance to savour for Gary O’Neil, even if Wolves couldn’t quite make it the perfect night for their manager and travelling supporters by recording a fourth successive top-flight win for the first time in more than 50 years.

When these two teams last met back in August at Molineux, such was Brighton’s dominance that Robert De Zerbi’s side found themselves 4-0 up after only 55 minutes. But five months on, Wolves showed the rapid progress they have made under the former Bournemouth manager and perhaps could have even taken all three points had their forwards been more clinical in the dying minutes.

Yet on a night when James Milner surpassed Ryan Giggs in second place on the list of most Premier League appearances, Brighton also lacked a cutting edge in front of goal as they were held to a second successive stalemate in the Premier League. They may have set a top-flight record of nine matches unbeaten here but this still felt like a big opportunity missed.

Milner’s inclusion from the start meant that only Gareth Barry has now made more Premier League appearances, with the 38-year-old having racked up 633 since his debut for Leeds back on 10 November 2002 when he was only 16. With only 20 to go before he catches Barry, De Zerbi certainly wouldn’t bet against him achieving it. “James Milner is younger than his real age,” declared De Zerbi before kick-off.

The absence of Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra on international duty meant the Italian deployed the former England international on the left flank, with Lewis Dunk back to captain the home side. Wolves – who arrived on the south coast brimming with confidence after a run of three straight league victories – were further boosted by the presence of Pedro Neto in a starting line-up for the first time since the end of October.

O’Neil had acknowledged beforehand that this game would be a test of whether they can push “towards the next level” after a season that has so far exceeded expectations. But from the start it seemed they would be in for a long night against a Brighton side that looked keen to build on their excellent victory over Spurs in their last home match. Milner came close to getting on the end of cross at the back post after Jan Paul van Hecke won the initial header only for Mario Lemina to intervene. From a similar position, Facundo Buonanotte then somehow failed to direct his header on target after Danny Welbeck’s flick on found him unmarked.

Yet having enjoyed more than 70% of possession in the opening 20 minutes, Brighton almost found themselves trailing when Neto was inches away with a curling shot from outside the box. The visitors’ bench called foul when Matheus Cunha appeared to be checked by Pascal Gross as he attempted to burst into the box to join a quick breakaway but the referee Craig Pawson waved away their protests. “If that was us you’d send him off,” sang the Wolves fans behind José Sá's goal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Tote Gomes vies with Brighton's Danny Welbeck. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty

There was more controversy when Dawson clashed with Billy Gilmour just before half-time, with De Zerbi briefly squaring up with O’Neil before tempers were quickly cooled. Yet Matheus Cunha didn’t help matters after being booked for kicking out at Gilmour when he continued his protests after as the players made their way down the tunnel.

The Brazil forward almost began the second half with the perfect riposte after a mazy dribble from Neto played him in but Jason Steele blocked the first shot and was relieved to see him blaze over from close range. It required a last-ditch tackle from Nélson Semedo to deny João Pedro a shooting opportunity before Max Kilman turned a cross from Jack Hinshelwood against his own post, even if the Brighton defender appeared to have been offside.

De Zerbi’s side have racked up more passes than any other team in the Premier League this season but they still lack incisiveness – something Neto could not be accused of. He was a constant menace on the break and Steele had to be fully alert to turn his cross from a tight angle away to safety. The introduction of Evan Ferguson and Tariq Lamptey from the bench was an indication of De Zerbi’s growing frustration, although Milner stayed on the pitch despite his advancing years.

His evening was finally brought to an end with the introduction of Adam Lallana soon afterwards, although it was Wolves who had the better chances to snatch the victory late on as Brighton piled forward in search of a winner. Neto dragged his shot wide of the target after finding space down the right flank for the umpteenth time before Lemina latched on to Matheus Cunha’s pass but couldn’t find a way past Steele. – Guardian