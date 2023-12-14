Rebecca Welch to become first woman to referee Premier League game

Rebecca Welch will become the first woman to referee a Premier League match when she takes charge of Fulham’s home match against Burnley on December 23rd.

In addition to Welch, Sam Allison will also make history as the first black referee to officiate in the top flight for 15 years when he steps out at Bramall Lane for Sheffield United v Luton on St Stephen’s Day.

Welch and Allison belong to the development group of officials fast-tracked by the refereeing body, PGMOL, to help improve the quality of refereeing in the four top divisions in England. The pair have been refereeing in the Championship so far this season, with Welch also acting as a fourth official in the Premier League.

“Both Rebecca and Sam were part of the development group that was created last year. Credit to them they have delivered good performances in the Championship this season and deserve their opportunities due to their quality and the talent that they have,” said Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer at PGMOL.

“Of course it’s significant in terms of Rebecca being the first female to take the whistle in the Premier League ... and Sam being the first black referee in the Premier League since Uriah Rennie back in 2008. The profile of the game[s] will serve as a role model for others in underrepresented communities and that is undoubtedly a positive.

“We need greater diversity because undoubtedly there is quality in all communities and previously for whatever reason we have not been able to bring people through from those groups. Now it’s happening at last, thankfully.” – Guardian