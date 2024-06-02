Real Madrid to announce signing of Kylian Mbappé next week

Real Madrid intend to announce the signing of Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer early this week. The France striker confirmed last month he was leaving Paris Saint-Germain after seven years, and his mother, Fayza Lamari, has admitted he will be going “where everybody knows”, but there has not been a formal announcement of his destination.

Madrid wanted to wait until their season was over before releasing a public statement. With a 15th Champions League title secured and the France coach, Didier Deschamps, saying he wanted his captain’s future resolved before the Euros, Real Madrid are finally in a position to make the announcement, which the club hope will come on Monday.

They do not anticipate being able to present Mbappé until mid-July because France are preparing for this summer’s tournament. It remains to be seen whether Mbappé will also participate at the Olympics.

After Saturday’s Champions League final, Carlo Ancelotti refused to be drawn on Mbappé's arrival, saying he would not talk about any players not in Madrid’s squad, but Jude Bellingham said the forward would “take us to the next level”.

READ MORE

Mbappé's arrival will close a seven-year pursuit by Madrid, and has been the worst-kept secret in football. The 25-year-old has reached the end of his contract, meaning PSG will lose on a free transfer a player for whom they rejected a €200m offer from Madrid in 2021. Mbappé departs having not secured a Champions League in France, and instead joins the record winners.

Madrid will hold a trophy parade in the city on Sunday evening, taking in the city hall, the cathedral, the statue of Cibeles and finally the Santiago Bernabéu. “This is a love story between Real Madrid and the European Cup,” the president, Florentino Pérez, told Movistar. “Some people leave and others come, but this competition is very much ours.”

- Guardian