Tom Cannon ‘always committed’ to Ireland despite England approach from Lee Carsley

Tom Cannon is unequivocal now. The Aintree-born, Leicester City striker has declared for the Republic of Ireland despite an approach last year from England under-21 coach Lee Carsley.

“I would not even say I was in two minds,” said Cannon ahead of the Hungary friendly in Dublin on Tuesday. “It was more of a case that when I have been called up to play for Ireland, I have come. Previously when call ups have come, I have arrived here. Under Stephen Kenny, I had tonsillitis [in June 2023], so obviously I could not come into camp.”

Kenny revealed last summer that Cannon’s agent Kenny Moyes – the brother of former West Ham United manager David Moyes – was approached by the FA with an offer to switch allegiance.

After Irish training in Abbotstown on Friday, Cannon stated that Carsley approached Moyes.

When asked if he was always 100 per cent committed to playing for Ireland, the 21-year-old replied: “I have been, yes, it is just that you newspapers like to create stories and headlines about England. I have always been committed to Ireland, hence why I am here.”

“There is some truth in [an approach from England],” Cannon confirmed. “My agent received a call. I never had any conversations with anyone. I am happy to be here. It has been very good since I got here, I have enjoyed it, meeting all the new lads. It has been class. I knew a few of them from playing for previous clubs. It has been nice to see them.

“I think it was more Lee Carsley spoke to my agent but I did not speak to Lee Carsley or Gareth Southgate.

“It is something you do have to think about, because of the scenario,” he continued. “It never really entered my head in terms of I am going to have to pick one over the other, more [a case] of taking a step back from it and looking at the situation and going from there.”

Cannon sounds a lot like Declan Rice in 2018, when he described reports of an imminent switch to England as a “load of crap” following his third cap for Ireland. Rice has gone on to play 50 times for England.

Tom Cannon celebrates winning the Championship with Leicester City. Photograph: Copa/Getty Images

The Carsley approach to Moyes apparently happened after Cannon’s goal scoring debut for the Ireland under-21s against Iceland in March 2023.

In late 2023 the FAI held talks with Carsley, who won 40 caps for Ireland, about replacing Kenny as the national manager.

“When John O’Shea called me up the last time, I was getting over an injury, so I just wanted to maintain my form at Leicester and see the season out,” Cannon added. “It all came all at once. So I just wanted to take a step back from it.”

When the news broke last year that Cannon was considering his allegiance to either Ireland or England, something he denies contemplating, there was a social media backlash directed at the promising young forward. It was put to him on Friday that the situation could have been cleared up with a brief statement committing to Ireland last year.

“Maybe but maybe it was best to let it all be, people believe what they want to believe, I saw on my phone and I felt it was best not to react, it would create more of a thing but maybe I should have come out and said something but it wasn’t my place.

“Stephen said what he said but at the same time I was ill, I had tonsillitis.

“Maybe so, it depends what way you look at it. England got in touch with my agent and I was keeping out of it, I didn’t want to get involved, I had enough to focus on at club football, I wanted to focus on that.”

Cannon’s €8.8 million move from Everton to Leicester last September has yet to pay off with the injury-hampered striker scoring three goals in just 13 appearances as Leicester topped the EFL Championship thanks to 18 goals from veteran English forward Jamie Vardy.

To be fully “cap-tied” to Ireland, he needs to play “three matches at ‘A’ international level… in an official or non-official competition,” according to the current Fifa rules. That means if Cannon makes his debut against Hungary and is capped against Portugal on June 11th, his Irishness will be definitive after facing England in the Nations League tie on September 7th.

“Hopefully I am playing against England. [My ambition is to] get as many caps as I can, hopefully I make my debut against Hungary or Portugal and show the Ireland fans what I can do, show I am committed and want to be here. I am looking forward to the two games and see what I can do.”