Pressure grows on Erik ten Hag as Bournemouth humiliate Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes and Sofyan Amrabat react after Manchester United conceded a fourth goal that was later ruled out for offside in the Premier League game against Bournemouth at Old Trafford. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester Utd 0 Bournemouth 3

Bournemouth are celebrating a stunning first-ever victory at Old Trafford after Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United were outplayed and outfought in a 3-0 Premier League humiliation.

The Red Devils were embarrassed by Andoni Iraola’s ever-improving Cherries just three days on from beating Chelsea with arguably their best performance of the season.

Star turn Dominic Solanke scored a smart fifth-minute opener and hit the post in an alarming first-half display by United that was followed by a complete capitulation after the break.

Substitute Philip Billing headed Bournemouth further ahead and Marcos Senesi added another from a corner in front of the elated, open-mouthed away support.

A number of United fans left after the third and a VAR review prevented Dango Ouattara adding another on an afternoon that ended with widespread boos from the Old Trafford faithful.

This result is sure to heap pressure on boss Ten Hag, whose decision to replace Anthony Martial with Rasmus Højlund was cheered on a dark day that could soon be compounded.

United’s European ambitions are hanging by a thread heading into Tuesday’s final Champions League group game at home to Bayern Munich. A trip to high-flying rivals Liverpool follows next weekend.

Brighton 1 Burnley 1

Brighton were frustrated by a superb performance from Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford as they played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Simon Adingra headed in from Pascal Gross’s cross in the 77th minute to deny Vincent Kompany’s side, who had looked set to claim a second away win of the season courtesy of Wilson Odobert’s sensational solo effort at the end of the first half.

Odobert’s strike had rocketed beyond Bart Verbruggen in the Brighton goal against the run of play to stun home fans, but after Roberto De Zerbi’s team had drawn level late on, they bombarded the Burnley goal, only to find Trafford in the form of his life to keep out first Kaoru Mitoma then Jack Hinshelwood at the death.

Sheffield United 1 Brentford 0

James McAtee’s first-half stunner handed Chris Wilder his first win since returning as Sheffield United manager as they beat Brentford 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

Chances were few and far between for much of the first period but United made their first shot on target count thanks to a McAtee beauty right at the end of the half.

A Brentford side without the injured Bryan Mbeumo struggled to pierce a resolute-looking Blades defence in the second period.

The home side had chances themselves to put the game to bed through Anis Slimane but nevertheless claimed their first clean sheet of the season and just a second Premier League victory.

Wolves 1 Nottingham Forest 1

Nottingham Forest stopped the rot with a battling point at Wolves to give Steve Cooper an early birthday present in the fight for his job.

The under-fire Forest boss, who turns 44 on Sunday, saw his side scrap to a deserved 1-1 draw to end a run of four straight defeats.

Harry Toffolo headed in the opener only for Matheus Cunha to level in the first half at Molineux.

Toffolo missed a fine second-half chance to win it but Forest at least claimed a first away point in two months.

It kept them 16th, five points above the relegation zone, while Wolves sit 12th after stretching their unbeaten home run to six.