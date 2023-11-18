Weghorst sends Netherlands to Euro 2024 as Ireland fail to stop Amsterdam party

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during the Euro 2024 Group B qualifier against the Netherlands at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Euro 2024 Group B qualifier: Netherlands 1 [Weghorst 12] Republic of Ireland 0

As news filtered through that France had put 14 goals on Gibraltar in Nice, 50,000 locals legitimately wondered how their heroes failed to net half a dozen against the Republic of Ireland after Gavin Bazunu denied the Dutch at least four more with some exceptional goalkeeping.

Wout Weghorst goes into the history books as the only goalscorer on a night when orange eclipsed green in Amsterdam.

The Netherlands are off to the Euros in Germany next year, securing second place in Group B behind the flawless French. Truthfully, Stephen Kenny’s Ireland were never in contention, finishing second from bottom with six points from eight tough games.

This was a procession at times. And still, Adam Idah’s second-half equaliser was only disallowed for offside. Actually, it might have gone down as a Bart Verbruggen own goal as the Brighton goalkeeper bundled Idah’s weak effort over his own line.

READ MORE

“We have to try and establish an element of control in this game,” said Kenny before kick-off, “and to create chances.”

The Dutch invited the Irish to establish as much control as they wished. Midfield was wide open at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. With the closed roof providing cover from incessant showers, the scene was set for a ball-playing technician to punish an Oranje march to victory.

Alan Browne found himself in acres of space but neither the Preston skipper nor Josh Cullen and Jason Knight were able to reward the hard running of Evan Ferguson and Callum Robinson.

Both forwards were gone early, Robinson replaced by Idah at half-time while Ferguson making way for Jamie McGrath 10 minutes into the second half. Considering the 19-year-old walked slowly around the pitch, his back issue may have flared up.

The hosts scored early before inviting Ireland on to them. Ryan Manning was presented with three opportunities to send deliveries into the box from wide left but he failed to clear the first Dutch defender.

It was Athens in June revisited inside and outside the ground as hundreds of Irish fans missed the start of the match because stadium security searched all 2,700 before sending them through two turnstiles.

Ireland's Liam Scales is challenged Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries during the game in Amsterdam. Photograph: John Thys/AFP via Getty Images

Many of them missed Ireland’s first chance when Quilindschy Hartman’s sloppy clearance invited Robinson to tee up Browne, whose tame shot was straight at Verbruggen.

A constant feature on the night was unforced Irish errors as defenders endeavoured to pick passes from deep. Matt Doherty invited an early shot by Xavi Simons but it was the ultra-high Irish press that proved their undoing.

The crowd were in celebration mode on 11 minutes when Weghorst turned Nathan Collins just over halfway. The giant striker had 45 metres to gallop before beating Bazunu at the near post.

Time for total football. Simons, Weghorst and Cody Gakpo threatened to rip Ireland to shreds, until Bazunu swooped on a Weghorst back heel meant for the Liverpool forward.

Kenny’s men refused to batten down the hatches so Liam Scales, Collins and Bazunu were repeatedly forced into last-ditch interventions. Scales was calmness personified throughout.

Despite some brave tackling, Collins had a poor game. Ireland were lucky not to go two-nil behind when the Brentford centre half passed straight to Denzel Dumfries.

Ireland hung on, looking spent with their Castore shirts drenched to the bone, as the Dutch toyed with them. Simons, their superstar in waiting, sprinted through the middle, only denied a slick goal by Gakpo’s trailing leg.

Bazunu continually played his part, making two snap saves from Weghorst and Tijjani Reijnders.

Suddenly, around the hour mark, the Dutch fell asleep. Manning picked a ball for Idah to sprint clear and when Verbruggen fumbled the shot, an undeserved draw seemed on the cards. The officials quickly signalled the offside.

Ireland did have two free-kicks to snatch a point but their execution was in keeping with the entire campaign. Poor.

NETHERLANDS: Verbruggen (Brighton); De Vrij (Inter Milan), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Blind (Girona); Dumfries (Inter Milan), Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Reijnders (AC Milan), Hartman (Feyenoord); Simons (Red Bull Leipzig), Gakpo (Liverpool); Weghorst (1899 Hoffenheim).

Subs: Veerman (PSV Eindhoven) for Gakpo (69 mins); Mallen (PSV Eindhoven) for Simons (80); De Roon (Atalanta) for Schouten; Koopmeiners (Atalanta) for Reijnders (90).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Bazunu (Southampton); Doherty (Wolves), Collins (Brentford), O’Shea (Burnley), Scales (Celtic), Manning (Southampton); Knight (Bristol City), Cullen (Burnley), Browne (Preston North End); Ferguson (Brighton), Robinson (Cardiff City).

Subs: Idah (Norwich City) for Robinson (46 mins); McGrath (Aberdeen) for Ferguson (54); Johnston (Glasgow Celtic) for Doherty, Molumby (WBA) for Knight (both 77); Parrott (Excelsior) for O’Shea (90).

Referee: Andrea Colombo (Italy).