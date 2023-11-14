Rasmus Højlund and Christian Eriksen join Manchester United’s injury list

Rasmus Højlund and Christian Eriksen both face spells on the sidelines through injury, Manchester United announced on Monday night.

The duo picked up problems in the win against Luton on Saturday, and were both forced to be substituted during the 1-0 win. They have been withdrawn from the Denmark squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovenia and Northern Ireland.

A statement from United revealed that Eriksen has a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for a month, while the €82 million striker Højlund has sustained a muscle strain, with the club saying they hope he will return before the end of November.

That could rule Højlund out of the trip to Everton in the Premier League on November 26th and even the crucial Champions League game away against Galatasaray on November 29th. Marcus Rashford is already suspended for that pivotal clash in Turkey after his red card against Copenhagen in United’s last European outing. Eriksen would be absent for six games if he misses a month of action.

Erik ten Hag has endured a spate of injuries throughout the underwhelming season so far. Eriksen and Højlund join Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martínez, Tyrell Malacia and Jonny Evans on the casualty list, while Jadon Sancho is still not being considered for first-team action after his falling-out with Ten Hag. - Guardian