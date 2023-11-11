FAI Cup preview: Afolabi’s Bohs to prevail by the skin of their teeth

FAI Cup final: Bohemians v St Patrick’s Athletic, Aviva Stadium, 3pm – Live RTÉ2

Play the game not the occasion. That’s the message coming from Richmond and Dalymount Park all week. It’s just another game, they say. Tickets are sorted for families and friends, we hear. The overnight stay in a Dublin hotel, a Luas stop from home, is normal. As is the Mardi Gras build-up from early Sunday morning.

“It’s just another week of football,” said Jon Daly, the St Patrick’s Athletic manager. “Everyone keeps telling me to enjoy it, but there is a game at the end of it and you are focused on that.”

A record crowd, with ticket sales already approaching 45,000, proves how unusual this fixture has become. European football is on the line for Bohs. If St Pat’s prevail, as they did in the 2021 decider, Shelbourne slip into the fourth Europa Conference League slot for 2025.

“It’s just another week,” Daly repeated. “We know exactly what is coming, what we are going to face and we’ll make sure we can deal with that.”

Bohs also know all about St Pat’s. But there is a potential surprise package on the bench. According to Pat’s skipper Joe Redmond, 16-year-old Mason Melia has made massive strides of late: “The past two or three months, the way he is striking the ball, his presence, he is going to be a great, great player, hopefully for us as long as possible.”

This week club chairman Garrett Kelleher secured Melia on a three-year deal that should guarantee a six-figure pay-day for St Pat’s, similar to what Shamrock Rovers received last year when Gavin Bazunu moved from Manchester City to Southampton.

No, this is no ordinary week. Anything could happen. Like a Melia cameo or Chris Forrester could repeat the wonder goal from the 2021 final.

Chris Forrester of St Patrick's Athletic. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/ INPHO

“It was a great goal, I watch it back sometimes,” said Forrester. “It gets me through some days.”

Forrester, who is seeking his third winners medal, knows all about the toll that finals can exact.

“The atmosphere is not what you’re used to. The build-up is not what you’re used to, so you do expend a lot of energy on these kind of things and you don’t even realise. As the game goes on, you become very tired very quickly. We’re fairly fit. So it should open up at some point.”

Declan Devine has experienced five cup finals, as player and coach, so the Bohs boss knows all about the unpredictable nature of it all.

“Anything can happen this week, that’s the reality. No one could have foreseen what happened with Keith Buckley or Kacper [Radkowski].”

Buckley had knee ligaments severed by a challenge from St Pat’s Mark Doyle last month. Radkowski is suspended.

“Every time a cup final comes up I think of Conor O’Dowd, Tony’s brother,” Devine continued. “That was something that will live with me for the rest of my life.”

Conor O’Dowd died suddenly three days before the 1997 final between Derry City and Shelbourne while kicking football with his four brothers. He was 18. As a result, Devine started in goal for the Candystripes. Shels won 2-0.

“That is pressure,” he said. “It puts it into perspective. It’s a game of football with a huge prize. It means a lot to a hell of a lot of people. But every time a cup final comes across I remember that time.”

Considering the year Jon Afolabi has had for Bohs, finishing joint-top scorer in the league with 15 goals, the stage is set for the 23 year old. Or Redmond, Afolabi’s former St Josephs AFC team-mate, will shut him down. Extra time and penalties must be considered. Bohs by the skin of their teeth.

Bohemians (possible): Talbot; Kukulowicz, Byrne, Nowak, Kirk; Flores, McDonnell; Connolly, Clarke, Grant; Afolabi.

St Patrick’s Athletic (possible): Lyness; Curtis, Redmond, McGrath, Breslin; Forrester, McCormack; Mulraney, Leavy, Doyle; Carty.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).