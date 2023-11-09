Troy Parrott earns Ireland recall for Dutch game but Séamus Coleman misses out

Troy Parrott in action for Excelsior Rotterdam. The striker has been recalled to the Ireland squad for the game against the Netherlands in Amsterdam. Photograph: Herman Dingler/NESimages/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

In what may prove Stephen Kenny’s final squad as Republic of Ireland manager, skipper Séamus Coleman has not been recalled for the European Championships qualifier against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday week.

Coleman’s, whose last cap for Ireland came against France in March before he suffered a knee injury, played 65 minutes with the Everton under-21s on Tuesday.

Two players who do return from injury are Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher and Dutch-based striker Troy Parrott.

There is no place in the 24-man panel for Blackburn Rovers pair Sammie Szmodics and Andy Moran, with the latter due to feature for the Irish under-21s against Norway and Italy later this month.

READ MORE

Aaron Connolly is struggling with a toe injury so Parrott is named among six forwards, alongside Evan Ferguson, Chidozie Ogbene, Adam Idah, Callum Robinson and Mikey Johnston.

Shane Duffy is expected to continue as captain in the absence of Coleman and John Egan.

James McClean has been overlooked again but the 34-year-old Wrexham winger will win his 103rd and last cap in the friendly against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday week.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolves), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Liam Scales (Celtic), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Alan Browne (Preston), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Mikey Johnston (Celtic), Troy Parrott (Excelsior, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

Fixtures

Saturday, November 18th: Netherlands v Republic of Ireland, Amsterdam Arena, 7.45pm Irish time

Tuesday, November 21st: Republic of Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm