Ellen Dolan’s double secures Peamount United a fourth Premier Division title

Peamount United celebrate after securing the 2023 SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division title following their victory over Wexford Youths in Ferrycarrig Park. Photograph: Sportsfiel

Wexford Youths 0 Peamount United 2

Peamount United became SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division champions for the fourth time following a 2-0 victory over Wexford Youths at Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday.

The Peas extended their lead at the top of the table to 12 points, with two games still to play, but hold a better head-to-head record over second-placed Shamrock Rovers, who have four games left to play, so they have done enough to be determined as title winners.

The Dublin club will get to lift the trophy in their final league game, at home to Sligo Rovers, on Saturday, November 11th.

It wasn’t easy to get over the line as a second-half brace from Ellen Dolan proved to be the difference in a tight game.

Peamount have been excellent all season with the joint best attack (39 goals scored), joint second best defence (11 goals conceded), most clean sheets (11) and most wins (16).

Meanwhile, manager James O’Callaghan becomes the first manager in League history to lead a team to three league titles (2019, 2020, 2023).

Ireland Women’s Under-19 international Freya Healy stood out and the talented midfielder registered the first chance of note in the game when firing over from distance and then had a shot cleared off the line by the superb Lauren Dwyer. Then she supplied the assist for the opening goal.

Collecting a short corner from Jess Fitzgerald, Healy had time to pick out the perfect cross for Dolan to head in from the middle of the six-yard box.

On 81 minutes, Dolan got her second goal when stretching to meet a cross from Sadhbh Doyle and direct her shot past goalkeeper Claudia Keenan, who got her footwork wrong and could not keep it out.

Peamount had a couple of other half-chances after that but they had the goals required to collect the three points that secured the league title.

In the day’s other game, Cork City celebrated their first win of the season as they overcame Treaty United 1-0 courtesy of a first-half strike from Heidi O’Sullivan.

WEXFORS YOUTHS: Claudia Keenan; Meabh Russell, Nicola Sinnott, Lauren Dwyer, Orlaith Conlon; Abbie Brophy (Aoibheann Clancy, 61), Edel Kennedy (Michaela Lawrence, 78), Kylie Murphy (Ceola Bergin, 78), Ciara Rossiter; Ellen Molloy; Emily Corbet (Shauna Carroll, 89).

PEAMOUNT UNITED: Niamh Reid-Burke; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Jetta Berrill, Chloe Moloney, Dearabhile Beirne; Jess Fitzgerald, Karen Duggan; Freya Healy (Becky Watkins, 80), Sadhbh Doyle, Erin McLaughlin; Ellen Dolan (Avril Brierley, 90).

Referee: Jason Moore.