FAI Cup quarter-final round-up: Galway United hammer Dundalk to book place in last four

Galway United's Edward McCarthy celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during the Sports Direct FAI Cup quarter-final against Dundalk at Eamonn Deacy Park. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Galway United 4 Dundalk 0

Galway United produced the result of the round as the FAI Cup reached the quarter-final stage as John Caulfield’s team, runaway leaders in the First Division, blew a dismal Dundalk away at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The Tribesmen were four goals ahead within 40 minutes against their illustrious opponents as Stephen Walsh, Edward McCarthy, Maurice Nugent and Denis Hurley, from a penalty, scored the goals.

A stunned Stephen O’Donnell made a triple first-half substitution but to no avail. Dundalk could not even manage a consolation goal as Galway cruised into the last four with one of the more memorable results in their recent history. The 1991 winners have reached their first FAI Cup semi-final in 15 years.

It is only three years ago that Dundalk were competing in their sixth successive final appearance. Even the most optimistic Galway supporter could hardly have envisaged the manner of how their team booked their semi-final place.

READ MORE

Drogheda United 1 Bohemians 3

Fresh from his international call up last week, Jonathan Afolabi got back to domestic business in style as his double sent Bohemians through to the semi-finals, beating Drogheda United in the only all-Premier Division tie of the round.

Polish defender Krystian Nowak handed Bohs a deserved lead shortly before half-time but Drogheda were soon level after the break. Ryan Brennan was fouled in the area and he dispatched a penalty confidently past James Talbot.

Afolabi’s 14th and 15th goals of the season put paid to any hopes of a Drogheda turnaround. James Clarke made his first and the striker won a late penalty for himself, sending Andrew Wogan the wrong way.

Finn Harps 1 St Patrick’s Athletic 2

There was late drama in Ballybofey as 2012 cup winners St Patrick’s Athletic broke Finn Harps hearts courtesy of Tommy Lonergan’s winning goal. Seán O’Donnell had given Dave Rogers’s side an early lead, boosting hopes of a first last four appearance in nine years.

Their half-time lead didn’t last long as Chris Forrester scored from the spot to bring Jon Daly’s team level. Lonergan’s 85th-minute goal ensured Pat’s remain in the draw.

Cork City 2 Wexford 1

Cork City left it late to dash the hopes of First Division Wexford. The four-time winners needed a dramatic 94th minute winner from striker Ruairí Keating to see off James Keddy’s team at Turners Cross.

Malik Dijksteel’s goal had earlier cancelled out Aaron Dobbs’s goal in first-half stoppage-time.