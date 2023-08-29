Spanish football federation demands that president Luis Rubiales must ‘immediately resign’

Luis Rubiales has come under pressure following the celebrations Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA

The Spanish football federation’s regional presidents have demanded that Luis Rubiales “immediately resign” from his role following his conduct in the aftermath of the Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales, the president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), is under fire after he grabbed forward Jenni Hermoso by the head and planted a kiss on her lips.

On Monday it was reported that the RFEF had taken the extraordinary step of asking UEFA to suspend its teams from international competition in an apparent bid to save Rubiales’ job.

However, when members of the Spanish government added their voices to the those demanding he step aside, yesterday evening there was a U-turn from the regional presidents who issued a statement, calling for Rubiales resignation.

The regional associations technically control the national organisation and their presidents pick the chief of the Spanish football association. Their change of heart demonstrates that a bastion of support for Rubiales has now crumbled.

“After the latest events and the unacceptable behaviours that have seriously damaged the image of Spanish football, the presidents request that Mr Luis Rubiales immediately present his resignation as president of the RFEF.

“We warmly congratulate the women’s soccer team for their victory in the World Cup. We value the meaning and legacy of success for Spanish sport.

“We express our admiration and gratitude to an unrepeatable group of players and we extend our congratulations to all those who have built, over the years with determination, the growth of women’s football.

“We will urge the corresponding bodies to carry out a deep and imminent organic restructuring in strategic positions of the Federation to give way to a new stage of management in Spanish football.”

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has been heavily criticised after he was recorded kissing Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the World Cup final presentation.

Earlier on Monday, Rubiales’ mother announced she was going on hunger strike over the “inhuman” treatment of her son, according to reports in Spain.

Prosecutors in Spain said that they have launched a sexual assault investigation into the allegations.

In a statement the Spanish national court said: “prosecutors from the national court have opened a preliminary investigation to look into the facts, which could constitute an offence of sexual assault”.

The statement indicated the court would offer Hermoso a chance to file a lawsuit.

The 46-year-old Spanish football chief was provisionally suspended by FIFA on Saturday pending an investigation into his conduct in Sydney on August 20th.

The president grabbed his crotch in the stadium’s VIP area in celebration of Spain’s win over England, when he was stood metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter.

At the federation’s meeting on Friday, Rubiales (46) was defiant and repeated “I will not resign” five times to vigorous applause from the members in attendance. His speech, which railed at “fake feminism”, was met with a standing ovation.

He had earlier claimed that the kiss was “consensual” but Hermoso released a statement rejecting Rubiales’ claims, saying “at no time... was his kiss ever consensual”

FIFA has suspended Rubiales for an initial period of 90 days. He and the RFEF have also been ordered not to contact Hermoso either directly or through intermediaries.

Hermoso has accused the RFEF of a “manipulative, hostile and controlling culture” as a total of 81 players signed a letter stating they will not accept national team call-ups while Rubiales remains in situ. - PA