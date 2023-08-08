Wolves line up Gary O’Neil as manager with Julen Lopetegui poised for exit

Gary O’Neil is poised to take over at Wolves just days before the start of the season. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

Wolves are preparing for life after Julen Lopetegui with the manager’s future in extreme doubt and Gary O’Neil poised to take over days before the start of the season.

Lopetegui has repeatedly voiced unhappiness at a lack of investment this summer amid financial fair play constraints and Wolves are concerned his frustrations could damage dressing-room morale.

Wolves felt compelled to sound out possible successors and last week held productive talks with O’Neil, understood to be Wolves’ No 1 target to succeed Lopetegui.

Lopetegui and his staff are due to take training on Tuesday afternoon. Lopetegui, appointed last November, is under contract for another two years but club and the manager are expected to reach a financial agreement over his departure.

O’Neil was sacked by Bournemouth in June despite retaining the club’s Premier League status after replacing Scott Parker. O’Neil was appointed after Parker’s side lost 9-0 at Liverpool. Bournemouth appointed Andoni Iraola as O’Neil’s successor.

Last week the Wolves chairman, Jeff Shi, sent an open letter to supporters in which he blamed “a significantly increasing wage bill and player acquisition costs” for their financial predicament. Wolves begin their season at Manchester United on Monday. - Guardian