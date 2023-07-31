Ireland 0 Nigeria 0: How the Irish players rated - Courtney Brosnan does a Gordon Banks

Courtney Brosnan

A superb performance, defined by an unforgettable save from a powerful Kanu header that she tipped on to the bar. Gordon Banks against Pelé came to mind. She made a number of good claims and her sweeping was spot on. A deserved clean sheet. Rating: 9

Heather Payne

She battled well down the right and put pressure on left back Plumptre at times. She got free for one decent cross in the first half but Sinead Farrelly could not get the shot on target. Rating: 6

Niamh Fahey

Strong as ever in the tackle and in the air. A few sloppy passes but came forward with the ball and added to the attack. She had a fine tournament. Rating: 6

Louise Quinn

One particularly poor pass straight to the opposition led to Oshoala almost scoring. It was not her best day with the ball at her feet, her lack of precision did not help Ireland’s build-up from the back Rating: 5

Megan Connolly

A massive improvement on the previous game where she looked a weak link at the back. Not so here, she was the best of the Irish defence. Her covering was sharp and she was good on the ball. She made 90 passes, many of them smart. Rating: 7

Katie McCabe

As always, Ireland’s biggest threat and while it was not a performance to match her game against Canada, she had several good involvements, including a lovely flick to free Denise O’Sullivan in the second half. She was booked for a cynical foul. Rating: 7

Lily Agg

Agg came in to give the team more balance and to allow Farrelly and O’Sullivan to get further forward into more dangerous areas. She did that successfully. Rating: 6

Ireland's Ruesha Littlejohn challenges Nigeria's Toni Payne for the ball during the game in Brisbane. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Ruesha Littlejohn

The most turnovers of any Irish player, Littlejohn was everywhere on the field. More than a match for a physical Nigerian midfield and solid in possession. Rating: 7

Sinead Farrelly

Another accomplished performance by the 33-year-old, who ran the most of any player yet still managed to be so composed on the ball and excel technically. Rating: 7

Denise O’Sullivan

Probably O’Sullivan’s best performance of the tournament, despite a few touches in attacking areas that frustratingly went astray. She found gaps in between the lines in a more advanced position and played well. Rating: 7

Kyra Carusa

As always, offered a good focal point up front. She had one particularly good pass to O’Sullivan that could have led to a goal. But with just two goals in 11 Ireland caps, the goals need to start coming soon to match the effort. Rating: 6

Subs

Pauw did not make a substitution until the 83rd minute, when she brought on Marissa Sheva and Abbie Larkin, who did not have long enough to make an impact. Diane Caldwell was brought on for her World Cup debut in stoppage-time. Rating: N/A

Manager

Vera Pauw made five changes by the 67th minute in the Canada game, here she went for the opposite approach of no substitutions in the first 80 minutes, even as captain McCabe was calling for fresh legs. Tactics were good again in the first half, but more ambition would have been nice in the second half in a dead-rubber game. Rating: 6