FAI chief executive refuses to comment on Vera Pauw’s contract situation

Jonathan Hill, the FAI chief executive, has refused to comment on Vera Pauw’s contract situation until after the FAI’s World Cup review in August.

Hill previously indicated that he would discuss The Athletic article about Pauw’s time as Houston Dash coach in 2018, during the World Cup in Australia.

The sports-arm of the New York Times published a sourced article in May, which included a flat denial by the Ireland manager of allegations that she was “abusive and belittling” during her one season coaching in the United States.

Last January the NWSL sanctioned Pauw, with a stipulation that she cannot coach in the US unless she admits wrongdoing. The 60 year-old has categorically refused to do this.

Hill, speaking after the Oireachtas media committee on July 12th, said the FAI “would deal with” questions directed to him about Pauw “in Australia.” Hill was also asked if Pauw had the FAI’s full support? “As I said, I will deal with that when I get to Australia.”

With Pauw’s contract ending next month, Monday’s final Group B tie against Nigeria at Suncorp stadium could be her last game in charge. She was appointed Ireland manager in 2019 and is believed to be represented by Ciarán Medlar from BDO. But earlier this month, Hill refused to confirm whether contract negotiations are ongoing.

“As I said, I will deal with that when I get to Australia,” he told reporters. “Come to Australia and we’ll talk to you.”

However, a request from the Irish media to interview Hill before the FAI delegation flies home on Tuesday has been declined. The main topic of conversation was set to focus on the joint UK-Ireland bid to host Euro 2028.

In Hill’s absence, on Saturday morning in Brisbane, Pauw was pressed for an update on her future employment.

“I have not heard anything yet,” said Pauw. “Have you? I am preparing for a game but I have been clear to the FAI, to everyone, to the public.”

Pauw has said she wants to stay in the role until 2025.

“That is something you need to discuss with the management [of the FAI]. Because I am here in a tournament. I’m a professional so my personal issues do not matter at all at this moment.

“We have a huge game on Monday, and I mean that. All my energy needs to go into getting this group ready again, for a world class performance.”

Despite defeats to Canada and Australia, Pauw’s side have been competitive at their first World Cup.

“Elite sport is about results of course,” she continued “but I am so proud of what we have showed here. I have got messages from all over the world, from people from football, saying how tremendous Ireland have done and what an addition to women’s football Ireland is.”

Four Irish players – Louise Quinn, Kyra Carusa, Lucy Quinn and Lily Agg – were asked if they want Pauw to remain as Ireland manager up to Euro 2025 in Switzerland. Almost word for word, they provided the same responses, with Louise Quinn drawing a laugh from the gallery.

“I haven’t thought that much forward. I’m wondering what I’m having for lunch later. We’ve got a large game that Vera’s going to get us prepared for and lead us into. For us, that’s obviously what we’re concentrating on right now.”

Carusa added, “Honestly, like, we are still in the World Cup. It is my first World Cup and I think we owe it to ourselves to stay focused on that. We’ll play our game on Monday and go from there.”