M50: Dublin motorists and people taking flights warned of severe delays after crash

Motorists were warned of severe traffic delays in Dublin on Friday as gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a crash on the M50.
The incident occurred at Junction Six Northbound on the capital’s ring road motorway.
Diversions we put in place, and delays are expected, Gardaí said. Following the incident, Dublin Airport advised passengers to make their way to the airport ahead of time as a result of the delays.
“Passengers travelling to Dublin Airport are advised of delays on the M50 northbound due to a traffic collision at Junction 6 (Lucan). Diversions are currently in place at the Lucan exits,” they said.
“Please plan your route accordingly and see @GardaTraffic for further updates.”
The M50 account on X said lanes were currently closed from J7 Lucan northbound due to a serious collision.
“Traffic is very heavy on approach. Please avoid the area if possible,” it said.
