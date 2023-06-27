Chiedozie Ogbene to play Premier League next season as he joins Luton Town

Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene will join Luton Town when his Rotherham United contract ends, the club have announced.

The 26-year-old forward signs for the Hatters after scoring nine goals and assisting four times in all competitions last season as Rotherham finished 19th in the Championship. Luton Town got promoted to the Premier League when they beat Coventry City in the playoff final.

The Ireland winger has scored four goals in 15 games for the national team.

Ogbene said: “I’m delighted to be here as a Premier League player, because of my journey and where I’ve been in the last five-and-a-half years, from Limerick FC and the League of Ireland to Luton Town FC in the Premier League. My former coach said it would be one in 200,000 – I guess I’m that one!

“My journey is special to me. I come from Rotherham United, who I spent four seasons with and where I achieved some great things with some great people. But to be considered to be a Luton Town player with an opportunity to feature in the Premier League was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”

He added: “I’m just excited to be here. To feature in the Premier League is everyone’s dream and I’m really happy for the opportunity.”

Manager Rob Edwards said he was delighted to sign the player.

“Chio is a really exciting addition and is someone we’ve liked for a while,” said Edwards. “We got to look at him a lot last season in preparing to play against him and his Rotherham team, and in my opinion he was their best and most threatening player.

“We actually did a reasonable amount of work on stopping him as well as part of our game planning, so you know when you are doing that, he should be on a list for possible recruitment.

“We know we are going to need some real athleticism in the Premier League, and he knows how to use it. He’s flexible, and he’s going to be able to play through the middle as a forward, but also as a wide one, if we wanted to play with wide forwards. He can play a couple of positions.

“Chio also brings experience of top level football. He’s an Irish international and he’s played in some high level games and done well in them, particularly against France who are one of the best nations in the world.”