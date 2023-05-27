Fans facing lifetime bans after chanting about Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley’s son’s illness

Lifetime bans from attending Turners Cross and all Cork City FC events will be handed down to the section of fans who directed chants at Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley about his son’s illness after Friday’s night League of Ireland match.

“Cork City FC wish to unreservedly condemn the actions of a handful of individuals who directed disgusting abuse at Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley from outside the stadium shortly after tonight’s match,” read a Cork City statement. “The club will work with all relevant authorities to identify those involved and take the appropriate action against those involved.

“On behalf of the club, we wish to apologise to Mr Bradley for the actions of these individuals.”

Following the controversial 1-0 defeat to Cork, when Rovers had three players sent off, Bradley stated: “It’s disgusting. I’m going to put in a report to the police. Singing about my son ... You take stick. As a football person, that comes with it. That’s your job and that’s fine.

“But speaking about a sick nine-year-old is disgusting and Cork City should be ashamed of them. I want them banned for life. That’s disgusting. That has no place in football or society. That’s disgusting behaviour.”

The people who chanted at Bradley about his son Josh have been identified, according to Cork City sponsors The Corner Flag pub.

“We utterly condemn the vile, disgusting chants directed at Stephen Bradley from a group of individuals who entered our premises after the Cork City and Shamrock Rovers game last night,” read a statement from the pub based in Turners Cross. “Our staff and security team have identified those involved and we are working closely with the club and Gardai to ensure the appropriate action is taken.”

Cork City owner Dermot Usher added: “I was too annoyed to comment last night, these people are not Cork City fans. This type of behaviour has no place in society. This is not a true reflection of what Cork City FC and the people are. Lifetime bans will be handed out to anyone connected with this.”