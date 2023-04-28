Declan Devine has no issue with winning ‘ugly’ as Bohemians target six points against bottom two

Though accepting they won ‘ugly’ at Drogheda United last week, Bohemians manager Declan Devine naturally remains pretty pleased with his side’s current position.

A remarkable quirk of the Premier Division table as it stands is that, despite having lost three of their 11 games, and two of their last four, early pacesetters Bohemians sit five points clear at the top courtesy of their eight wins.

And with matches against the bottom two – UCD away on Friday night and Cork City at Dalymount Park on Monday – their perch scarcely looks under threat for the moment at least, given champions Shamrock Rovers face a trip to title rivals Derry City on Monday, following their respective games against Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic tonight.

[ Premier Division table ]

“That’s winning ugly. I don’t mind that at all,” said Devine of their 2-0 win at Weavers Park. “I would rather win ugly than lose playing beautiful, let’s take the three points and move on.”

On they go to the UCD Bowl to face a side Devine is cautious of, even though they are four points adrift at the other end of the table.

“We had a very difficult game against them when we played them at home. I expect nothing different. We have got to make sure we go there with the right attitude and intensity.

“We’ll take a big crowd and I ask our fans to really get behind the team and generate the kind of atmosphere we had in Drogheda, the Brandywell and Sligo,” added Devine.

The manager is still without the injured defender Jay Benn and striker James Akintunde while midfielder Jordan Flores completes a two-match suspension. Winger Ali Coote needs to prove his fitness.

UCD continue to struggle defensively with the experienced Sam Todd still out, while Evan Osam went off early on in their defeat in Sligo last Saturday. Midfielder Donal Higgins returns from suspension.

Ahead of Shamrock Rovers’ visit on Monday, Derry will hope to maintain second place when they host St Patrick’s in perhaps the game of the night.

With defenders Mark Connolly and Cameron Dummigan still sidelined with injuries, Derry work off the same squad that won 3-1 at Cork City last Friday.

“I have to say that the quality in our squad has been a real eye-opener,” observed Derry’s recently appointed assistant manager, Paddy McLaughlin.

“There is so much talent in there and I honestly believe that this side is capable of beating anyone in the country on their day.”

Having rebooted their season with four straight wins prior to it, St Patrick’s will be hoping to rebound from their home defeat to Rovers last time out.

“We know the importance of bouncing back after a disappointing result last weekend,” said Saints manager Tim Clancy.

“It’s another huge game for us and our focus is on going up there to win.”

Goalkeeper Danny Rogers and defenders Tom Grivosti and Harry Brockbank remain out injured along with club captain Joe Redmond who underwent surgery on a hamstring injury last weekend. Striker Tommy Lonergan is available following suspension.

Friday night’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division: Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic; Dundalk v Drogheda United; Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers (8.0); Shelbourne v Cork City; UCD v Bohemians.

First Division: Athlone Town v Wexford; Bray Wanderers v Waterford; Finn Harps v Longford Town (8.0); Galway United v Cobh Ramblers; Treaty United v Kerry FC.