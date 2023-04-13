Bayern Munich suspend and fine Sadio Mané after he punches team-mate Leroy Sané

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane clashed in the dressing room after the German club's Champions league quarter-final first leg defeat to Manchester City. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have suspended Sadio Mané after he punched Leroy Sané in the face in a dressingroom argument after the team’s 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on Tuesday.

Bayern said the 31-year-old former Liverpool forward would not be in the squad for Saturday’s home match against Hoffenheim and would be fined. A statement described it as punishment for “misconduct”, but did not go into details.

Mané and Sané had argued during the game and their clash continued off the pitch. Bayern, managed by Thomas Tuchel, suffered their biggest Champions League defeat since a 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. Mané and Sané participated together in training on Thursday.

The sanction clears Mané to be part of the return against City next Wednesday. The Senegal international has missed a chunk of this season, including the World Cup, because of injury and has scored 11 goals in 32 Bayern appearances. – Guardian