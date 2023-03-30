Mason Mount interested in joining Bayern Munich and reuniting with Tuchel

Mason Mount is interested in joining Bayern Munich and reuniting with Thomas Tuchel after the former Chelsea manager was appointed by the German club last week. Mount’s contract expires at the end of next season, and the uncertainty over his future could lead to him being sold this summer.

Chelsea do not want to find themselves at risk of losing the midfielder on a free transfer and could be forced to cash in if there is no sign of a turnaround in negotiations over a new deal. Liverpool, who are rated as favourites to sign Mount, and Manchester United are monitoring the situation closely.

Juventus also like the England international, and Tuchel’s arrival at Bayern is an intriguing development. Some of Mount’s best football came when the German was at Chelsea. Mount produced the assist for Kai Havertz to score the winner in the Champions League final in 2021, and was Chelsea’s top scorer last season.

Tuchel always spoke glowingly about Mount. Bayern, who are trying to add Chelsea’s Anthony Barry to Tuchel’s backroom staff, could enter the running this summer.

The German champions have yet to finalise transfer plans for the summer and Tuchel, who has plenty of options in attacking midfield, is not thinking about signings yet. His main focus is on getting his team ready to fight Borussia Dortmund for the title and face Manchester City in the Champions League.

Chelsea need to bring in funds after spending more than £500 million on signings since being bought by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital last summer. The club will have an eye on meeting Financial Fair Play regulations after posting losses of £121 million during 2021-22 season.

Chelsea could hope to receive at least £50 million for Mount, one of their lowest paid players. He came through the academy and his sale would not be popular with supporters. Chelsea hope to revive negotiations but talks have stalled and the club is keen to avoid the uncertainty of keeping players in the final year of their contract. Mateo Kovacic’s contract also expires at the end of next season. The midfielder has been linked with Manchester City and was one of Tuchel’s favourites.

Boehly and Clearlake were powerless to stop Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen leaving on free transfers last summer after the previous ownership failed to agree new deals with the centre backs.

Liverpool are rebuilding their midfield and believe they have a good chance of signing Mount. They could face competition from United, who want more depth in midfield. United see Mount as a more affordable option than Jude Bellingham, who is likely to leave Dortmund.