Roy Hodgson returns as Crystal Palace manager and calls it ‘a privilege’

Roy Hodgson has returned to Crystal Palace as manager until the end of the season after taking over from Patrick Vieira.

Hodgson, who turns 76 in August, will extend his existing record as the Premier League’s oldest-ever manager after agreeing a deal along with longtime assistant Ray Lewington following meetings with chairman Steve Parish on Monday.

“I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club,” said a statement from Parish on Tuesday. “We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roy’s and Ray’s experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy can help fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league.”

Hodgson added: “It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around. Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

“Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday.”

Hodgson was replaced by Vieira in July 2021 after the former England manager’s departure at the end of the previous season and is seen by Parish as a reliable option to steer Palace away from relegation trouble. Vieira’s dismissal came after a run of 12 games without a win so far in 2023.

Paddy McCarthy, who took charge of Palace for their defeat against Arsenal on Saturday, has been named as Hodgson’s assistant manager with Lewington returning as first-team coach.