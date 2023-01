Erling Haaland’s fourth hat-trick of season helps Manchester City ease past Wolves

Manchester City 3 Wolves 0

Erling Haaland hit his fourth hat-trick of the season as champions Manchester City maintained their Premier League title hopes with a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolves.

The prolific Norwegian’s treble took his goal tally for the season to 31 in all competitions and carried City to successive league victories for the first time since the World Cup.

After a scrappy opening, Haaland headed City in front five minutes before the interval and doubled the lead from the penalty spot after 50 minutes.

He claimed a third four minutes later and then, with his job done, left the field just after the hour.

City’s victory, coming after Thursday’s dramatic fightback against Tottenham, kept City firmly in the title picture and further eased concerns about their form after indifferent results earlier in the month.

It took time for City to get into their stride due to Wolves’ rough tactics, but their victory was ultimately a convincing one.

Phil Foden did not appear in City’s matchday squad but Kevin De Bruyne was back in the side after being left out in midweek.

City needed to be patient early on. It was evident, after some grappling in the box twice delayed City’s attempts to take a corner, that Wolves wanted to constrain and frustrate their hosts.

Max Kilman was booked for a heavy challenge on Ilkay Gundogan and Mario Lemina, on his full debut, and manager Julen Lopetegui also received early yellow cards.

City gradually adapted with Haaland and Jack Grealish both having shots saved by Jose Sa before Rodri fired just over.

Their breakthrough came late in the first half when De Bruyne stood up a cross to the far post and Haaland rose to nod home.

City wanted a penalty soon after when Grealish went down under a challenge from Nathan Collins but referee David Coote and VAR Darren England both spared the Wolves defender.

Collins frustrated Grealish again soon after when he cleared his powerful shot off the line.

City were awarded a spot-kick early in the second half after Gundogan was felled by Ruben Neves and Haaland made no mistake from 12 yards.

Haaland punished Wolves further in the 54th minute. Sa gifted possession straight to Riyad Mahrez, who moments after going close himself when he headed into the side-netting, quickly laid off to the striker.

Haaland could not miss from in front of goal and peeled away to celebrate yet another goal before making way for World Cup-winner Julian Alvarez.

Wolves showed some spirit with debutant Pablo Sarabia having an effort blocked by Nathan Ake and Daniel Podence extending Ederson.

City threatened more but Mahrez was denied by an offside flag, Alvarez could not get round Sa and Gundogan headed over.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya punches the ball clear during the Premier League match at Elland Road. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

Leeds 0 Brentford 0

Leeds’ winless Premier League run was extended to six matches as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford at Elland Road.

The point lifted Leeds above West Ham into 15th place, but they sit just one point above the relegation zone, while Brentford extended their club record unbeaten league run to eight matches.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Jesse Marsch’s side, who were in dire need of all three points after winning only two of their previous 15 in the top flight.

Brentford’s David Raya was the busier goalkeeper – he produced the game’s decisive save when turning aside Willy Gnonto’s second-half effort – but Leeds lacked the quality in and around the penalty area to seriously test the visitors.

Leeds club record signing Georginio Rutter remained on the bench and that only added to the home fans’ irritation.

Brentford, who headed into this weekend’s round of fixtures above Liverpool and Chelsea in the table, climbed back into eighth place.

A cagey first half played out between two teams of contrasting styles made for a disjointed affair of few clear-cut chances.

While January signing Max Wober appeared to add much-needed stability for Leeds in central defence on his first Premier League start, neither side was seriously tested.

The action at Elland Road these days tends to lean towards pulsating and chaotic, but the first 45 minutes was anything but, with no shots on target at either end of note.

The highly-organised visitors were happy to dig in and look to hit Leeds on the counter, while the hosts lacked any potency on the edge of the area.

Leeds stepped it up at the start of the second half. Rodrigo’s dangerous low cross was hacked clear after good work by Luke Ayling and Brenden Aaronson’s curling shot was held by Brentford goalkeeper Raya.

Rodrigo then forced a diving save from Raya and as the Elland Road faithful responded as Leeds began to get on top.

Gnonto’s angled effort was well saved by Raya, who then held Ayling’s cross and Jack Harrison’s drive.

Patrick Bamford replaced Rodrigo with 11 minutes left and played in fellow substitute Luis Sinisterra, but the latter was crowded out as the ball got stuck under his feet.

Leeds fans then held their breath as Brentford right-back Mads Roerslev stole in at the far post in the closing stages only to fire into the side-netting.