Eileen Gleeson appointed FAI’s Head of Women and Girls’ football

Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as Head of Women and Girls’ football by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

Gleeson recently left her role as manager of Glasgow City having previously spent two years as assistant coach to Vera Pauw with the Republic of Ireland women’s team.

She guided Peamount United to a treble in 2010, winning the Dublin Women’s Soccer League title, the DWSL Premier Cup and the FAI Women’s Cup, as well as a run to the last-32 of the Uefa Women’s Champions League in the 2011-12 season.

A Uefa Pro licence holder, Gleeson has an MSc in Coaching & Exercise Science, is finishing a PhD for her specialised topic analysing expert decision-making in elite soccer and spent almost two decades as a Sports Officer with Dublin City Council.

Gleeson will be responsible for helping to grow participation and retention of women and girls at all levels of the game, while also supporting wider football development strategies.

“I’m delighted to join the FAI on a full-time basis as the Head of Women and Girls’ Football in what is a really exciting time for women and girls’ football, from grassroots all the way up to international level,” she said.

“I believe this role gives me a great opportunity to have a positive impact in ensuring that all women and girls feel that they can enjoy football, no matter what level it may be.

“I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues in the FAI and everyone connected with women and girls’ football around the country to help add to and support the excellent work that is already being done within communities, clubs and leagues.”

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: “Eileen’s appointment is a significant step in delivering real growth in one of our six core strategic pillars and I am sure that Eileen will help us to build on the fantastic success of our senior women’s national team by using their qualification to this summer’s Fifa Women’s World Cup to inspire all women and girls.”

FAI Director of Football Marc Canham said: “We are delighted to add someone of Eileen’s experience, expertise and enthusiasm to our football division to help drive women and girls’ football forward.”

The FAI also announced Tom Elmes and Andrew Holt have been appointed to full-time roles with the women’s national team.

Elmes, who is assistant manager, will step away from his role as women’s under-16 head coach to assist Vera Pauw on a full-time basis for the period leading up to and including the Women’s World Cup.

Also part of the WNT backroom staff, Holt will move to a full-time position as performance analyst for the same period of time as he will be on secondment from the FAI Football Division.