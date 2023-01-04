Virgil van Dijk to see specialist after suffering hamstring injury

Virgil van Dijk watches the second half of Liverpool's 3-1 defeat at Brentford. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk is to visit a specialist amid concerns the hamstring injury the Liverpool defender suffered at Brentford could rule him out for several weeks.

The Netherlands’ captain was substituted at half-time during Monday’s damaging 3-1 defeat having felt pain in his hamstring.

The Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp, wanted to take no risks with the fitness of the hugely influential defender but he is to visit a specialist in the next 24 hours due to fears of a significant injury.

Van Dijk, who may have been rested for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at home to Wolves, would be a major loss for Liverpool in their attempt to secure Champions League qualification.

Klopp’s team face Brighton and Chelsea later this month and are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United following the reverse at Brentford. – Guardian