FAI fined €20,000 by Uefa over Ireland women’s team’s ‘Up the Ra’ chant

The Republic of Ireland will compete for the first time ever at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Football Association of Ireland has been fined €20,000 by Uefa for “the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct”.

After qualifying for their first ever World Cup by beating Scotland in a playoff in October, a video of the Republic of Ireland women’s team singing a pro-IRA chant in their dressingroom went viral. Uefa confirmed later that month they were investigating the incident.

[ Up the ‘Ra: The chant that does not seem to go away ]

“Ooh ah, up the ‘Ra” is the chorus from Celtic Symphony, a song written by the Wolfe Tones’ Brian Warfield in 1987 to celebrate the centenary of Glasgow Celtic Football Club.

READ MORE

On Thursday morning, the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body released the following statement:

“Following an investigation conducted by a Uefa ethics and disciplinary Inspector regarding the potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on October 11th 2022, and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings opened against the Football Association of Ireland, the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body has taken the following decision: To fine the Football Association of Ireland €20,000 for the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.”

[ Irish team being ‘persecuted and bullied’ for singing ‘ooh ah up the ‘Ra’, songwriter says ]

The FAI has quickly released a statement in response, saying: “The FAI and the Republic of Ireland women’s national team has apologised to all affected by events after the 2023 Fifa women’s World Cup qualifying play-off against Scotland in Hampden Park in October.

“The FAI has assured Uefa that all players and staff across all of our international teams have been, and will continue to be, reminded of their responsibilities every time they represent their country. The FAI will be making no further comment on this matter.”