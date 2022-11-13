Gardaí break up clashes between Shelbourne and Derry City fans in advance of FAI Cup Final

Two Garda vans were present at the scene and parked up in the middle of the road as members of the force attempted to separate supporters.

Gardaí were forced to break up clashes between rival sets of fans in advance of Sunday’s FAI Cup Final between Derry City and Shelbourne.

Video footage circulated online shows a large group of football fans walking down Irishtown Road chanting and lighting flares on Sunday afternoon.

Clashes then broke out with a rival group of fans gathered outside The Irishtown House pub, where missiles including glass bottles are thrown in both directions.

Shelbourne and Derry City fans clashed ahead of the FAI Cup Final in Dublin.

A number of individuals from both group can be seen running at each other before being restrained by gardaí.

READ MORE

Two Garda vans were present at the scene and parked up in the middle of the road as members of the force attempted to separate supporters.

An Garda Síochána has been contacted for comment.

In the game itself which kicked off at 3pm, Derry City were convincing winners in a 4:0 victory in front of a 32,000-strong crowd at the Aviva Stadium.

There was a strong Garda presence on roads surrounding the stadium as fans left the stadium after 5pm.