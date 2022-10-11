Troy Parrott ruled out of action until after World Cup

Troy Parrott in action for Ireland against Namibia last month. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ireland international Troy Parrott is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury, his club Preston North End have announced.

Parrott, who is on loan at the Championship club from Tottenham Hotspur, went down injured while celebrating scoring a goal against Norwich last weekend.

It was his first goal since joining the club during the summer having endured a barren run to start the campaign.

Preston have issued some good news saying the injury wasn’t as bad as initially feared, but Parrott is nonetheless expected to be out until at least after the domestic break for the World Cup next month.

“He’s had his scans and whatnot,” said Preston manager Ryan Lowe. “It’s not as bad as we first thought, but we’re obviously in dialogue with Tottenham Hotspur as well now because he’s their player.

“I think the World Cup’s come at a good time for Troy because he will miss a large part, but the fact of the matter is we’ve got that break.

“We won’t have him for the foreseeable future, but after the World Cup when we’re back in action, hopefully he’s back fit and ready, so it’ll give us enough time not to rush.

“I’m gutted for Troy because obviously he just scored his first Championship goal as well. Although he’s been out of the team, he’s been fantastic.

“He’s alright, he’s in good spirits now. He’s got over it, and we’ve just got to make sure he’s alright for the next time he’s available.”

Parrott started both of Ireland’s recent Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia.