Guardiola ‘more than happy’ with what Grealish is doing

Pep Guardiola has defended Jack Grealish over his underwhelming Manchester City form, stating that Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gündogan were among those who left the forward isolated during Wednesday’s Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

Guardiola replaced Grealish on 58 minutes, along with Gündogan and Riyad Mahrez, shortly after Jude Bellingham had scored the opener for Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium. City improved, as goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland turned the match around.

Grealish has yet to score or make an assist this season, having registered only six goals and four assists in 38 appearances in all competitions in his first City campaign. Guardiola was asked about the 27-year-old this season.

“He started really well but had to stop for a problem in the ankle,” the manager said. “Last game in the final third he was the only one up front who makes aggressive runs one against one, but to make assists he didn’t have his mates in the box so we left him isolated.

“When he goes against the full-back, only Erling was there. Gündo[gan] was not there, Kevin was not there and they should be. In the first half especially with the ball we didn’t make any movements to help the players who had the ball and give him more possibilities to make it easier.

“I’m more than happy and delighted with what he’s doing. Now it’s just a question of time to get back a little bit of his momentum he had at the beginning of the season.”

Guardiola dismissed Grealish’s statistics. “We didn’t sign for the incredible goals or assists at Aston Villa [his former club]. It was another reason and when he played he did it. I want [him] to make goals and assists and he does too. But it’s not about that, it’s about his contribution without the ball and what he can produce for the other ones.”

Guardiola is not concerned if Grealish is criticised from outside the club. “Always I say to them: ‘You know exactly how you played, what we were looking for – what was the plan of the game, if it works or didn’t work’,” he said. “So you don’t have to listen to what people say, whether you played good or bad. You know, and every one of us knows if you did your best on this specific day.”

Guardiola admitted though he is expecting plenty more from the prolific Haaland. He compared the Norwegian striker to Johan Cryuff in midweek after his superb late winner against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and Guardiola believes he is only going to get better.

“He’s an exceptional striker, I’ve said it many times,” said Guardiola. “But at the age he is, and I think he has ambition, he wants to be better and I think he will be better. He’s a perfect person to manage. He’s a nice guy and this is the most important thing. The quality he has he had before he came here and he has continued to do what he has done. We didn’t add many things.”

City are back in action at Wolves at lunchtime on Saturday. Guardiola is not concerned about the short turnaround after their European exertions. The Spaniard said: “We have less time but that’s all. It is what it is. The big teams have to adapt and adjust as quick as possible. All the teams play at 12.30 sometimes. We are not an exception. We play in this time, it’s happened in the past.”

Right-back Kyle Walker could be in contention after missing the last two games with a knock, and will face a fitness test. – Guardian