Liverpool make statement of intent with nine goal hammering of Bournemouth

Liverpool 9 Bournemouth 0

Liverpool equalled the biggest win in Premier League history as Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz both grabbed braces in a 9-0 annihilation of promoted Bournemouth.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were just pipped to last season’s title and began the new campaign slowly, with surprise draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace compounded by Monday’s loss at rivals Manchester United.

Scott Parker warned of a backlash and his Bournemouth side could do nothing to prevent an Anfield humiliation, with Liverpool recording their first Premier League win of the season in record-equalling fashion.

The Cherries join Southampton and Ipswich in suffering a 9-0 defeat in the competition.

Firmino, starting in place of suspended summer signing Darwin Nunez, produced a stunning first-half display, which began with Diaz heading home his clipped cross within three minutes of kick-off.

Firmino then provided the assist for Harvey Elliott’s first Premier League goal — a fizzing strike from distance that would have been goal of the day was it not for the Trent Alexander-Arnold stunner that followed.

The Brazil forward set up that goal and celebrated one of his own soon after when turning in a deflected cross — his first league goal at Anfield since December 2020.

Vigil van Dijk powered home Liverpool’s fifth on the stroke of half-time, with Chris Mepham’s own goal providing a gut punch for the Cherries at the start of the second half.

Firmino grabbed a second of the afternoon before leaving to a standing ovation.

The goals did not stop there, though, as Fabio Carvalho scored his first for the club and Diaz grabbed his second, but calls for a 10th went unanswered.