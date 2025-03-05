Dan Sheehan v Peato Mauvaka head-to-head: Two hookers at the very top of their game

Dan Sheehan has returned from an ACL injury and took up where he left off with some eye-catching displays. Photograph: Evan Treacy/PA Wire

Born: Dublin, September 17, 1998 (26)

Caps: 30 (11 tries)

Height: 1.91cm (6ft 3in)

Weight: 111kg (245lb; 17st 7lb)

Did you know? When Sheehan was recovering from his ACL injury, he took to a boxing club near Harold’s Cross in Dublin and began to skip. He has now incorporated skipping into his regular physical routine. His younger brother Bobby Sheehan is captain of UCD and also plays at hooker. Bobby was among the try scorers when an Ireland Club XV beat Portugal A in Lisbon last year.

Strengths: One of the most dynamic hookers in the game, Sheehan has the ability to carry ball and accelerate. He is often found on the fringes of play among the centres and occasionally on the wing. His explosive speed also makes him a dangerous player from the attacking Irish lineouts. Again, his pace and power off the back of the maul is difficult to defend close to the line.

He is also a calm presence on the pitch and in a short space of time has become a natural leader in the Irish team. This year he lined out against Wales as captain for the first time when Caelan Doris was injured. Along with Doris Sheehan lifted the Triple Crown after beating Wales.

France's Peato Mauvaka offloads as he is tackled by South Africa's Kurt-Lee Arendse during the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final at the Stade de France. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Peato Mauvaka

Born: New Caledonia, January 10th, 1998 (28)

Caps: 40 (11 tries)

Height: 1.84m (6ft 0in)

Weight: 124kg (273lb; 19st 7lb)

Did you know? Mauvaka was born Noumea, New Caledonia, which is a French territory in the south Pacific. During this year’s championship against England when the lineout was set Mauvaka, aware of the new laws, motioned as if he was lifting the ball behind his head but passed underarm to number eight Gregory Alldritt. England didn’t react quickly enough and so did not compete in the lineout making the move legal.

Strengths: Mauvaka is a highly mobile player, who likes to play with the ball in hand. He is abrasive and strong both going forward and in tackles and not unlike Sheehan is dangerous from the back of lineout mauls. He can play from the front to the back of the French pack and socks rolled down is always hungry for work. The Toulouse player has pace and as an admirer of Israel Dagg, has a quality goose-step that he’s not afraid to show off.

Super-fit, he has played full 80-minute matches for France, finished games playing in the backrow and brings a match tackle count that is often over 20, prompting Fabien Galthié to say he’d like France to be inspired by his physical condition.