Unchanged Munster side for tough Sharks test in South Africa

URC: Sharks v Munster, Kings Park Stadium, 5.30pm, TG4 & Premier Sports 1

Munster have named an unchanged side for Saturday’s URC quarter-final against Sharks at Kings Park in Durban.

Thaakir Abrahams, Calvin Nash and Diarmuid Kilgallen start in the back three.

Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell, who has started every single game so far this season, continue their centre partnership with Craig Casey and Jack Crowley in the halfbacks.

Michael Milne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer pack down in the frontrow with Jean Kleyn and captain Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes start in the backrow.

Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan provide the frontrow cover as Tom Ahern and Alex Kendellen complete the forward cover.

Conor Murray, Rory Scannell and Mike Haley are the backline replacements, where Scannell is in line to make his 200th appearance for the province.

It is a tough assignment for Munster, who will come up against a Sharks team with Springbok stars like Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and Ox Nche.

Sharks: A Fassi; E Hooker, L Am, A Esterhuizen, M Mapimpi; Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse; O Nche, B Mbonambi, V Koch; E Etzebeth (capt), J Jenkins; J Venter, V Tshituka, S Kolisi. Replacements: F Mbatha, N Mchunu, H Jacobs, E Van Heerden, P Buthelezi, B Davids, F Venter, Y Penxe.

Munster Rugby: T Abrahams; C Nash, T Farrell, A Nankivell, D Kilgallen; J Crowley, C Casey; M Milne, N Scannell, S Archer; J Kleyn, T Beirne (capt); P O’Mahony, J Hodnett, G Coombes. Replacements: D Barron, J Wycherley, J Ryan, T Ahern, A Kendellen, C Murray, R Scannell, M Haley.

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland)