Republic of Ireland v Turkey live updates: Nations League brings Carla Ward’s side to Istanbul

Nations League B, Group 2: Turkey v Republic of Ireland, Esenler Erok Stadium, Istanbul (kick-off 6pm Irish time)

No team news just yet, so let’s remind ourselves of Ireland’s squad while we wait.

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Unattached), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton).

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (West Ham), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton), Louise Quinn (Unattached), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Unattached), Katie McCabe (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ruesha Littlejohn (Shamrock Rovers), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Aoibheann Clancy (Shelbourne).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Saoirse Noonan (Celtic), Erin Healy (Adelaide United).

Afternoon everyone. Welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League game against Turkey.

Carla Ward’s side are away this time around, having previously beaten Turkey 1-0 in Tallaght back in February, when Kyra Carusa provided the match-winning goal.

The Girls in Green are in Istanbul, Esenler Erok Stadium to be exact, where they will be a 6pm (Irish time) kick-off.

Follow along here for live updates on all the action. The game is also being televised live on RTÉ2.