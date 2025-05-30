Gerry Adams awarded €100,000 after jury finds he was defamed by BBC broadcast and article

Gerry Adams case: Former Sinn Féin leader outside the Four Courts in Dublin. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The BBC defamed Gerry Adams by publishing a claim that he sanctioned the murder of a British agent, a High Court jury has found, awarding the former Sinn Féin leader €100,000 in damages to restore his reputation.

Mr Adams had claimed the 2016 Spotlight programme and a related article defamed him by falsely accusing him of giving “the final say” in the Provisional IRA’s murder of MI5 informant Denis Donaldson at a cottage in Glenties, Co Donegal in 2006. Mr Adams described the allegation during the trial as a “grievous smear”.

The jury agreed, as Mr Adams pleaded, that words published in the programme and article were understood to mean he sanctioned and approved the murder.

The BBC had denied defaming Mr Adams, arguing that the claim about him was couched as an allegation.

However, the jury rejected the BBC’s defence that the publication of the allegation was fair, reasonable and in the public interest.

The jury decided Mr Adams should be awarded €100,000 to vindicate and restore his reputation following the defamation.

The verdict came on Friday, the 21st day of the case, which opened on April 29th. The jury spent about seven hours deliberating.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens had told the jury that at least nine of them must be in agreement in deciding the case.

He had asked the jury to decide whether the words complained of by Mr Adams in the programme and article said he “gave the okay for”, or sanctioned, the murder of Mr Donaldson. It was the BBC’s defence that the statements were couched as allegations.

The judge said the jury should decide this question based on how a “reasonable viewer” would interpret the words.

If the jury believed the words mean Mr Adams sanctioned the murder, it must then consider the BBC’s defence of fair and reasonable publication. The onus of proof in this defence is on the BBC, he said.

Finally, if it rejects this defence, the judge said the jury must consider the amount of damages to award Mr Adams as compensation for the damage done to his reputation.

Mr Adams’s lawyers argued that he had the reputation of a “peacemaker” and of helping to end violence in Northern Ireland.

The BBC claimed Mr Adams’s case is a “cynical attempt” to “launder” a reputation for being in the Provisional IRA and sitting on its decision-making body, known as the army council.

The judge previously told the jury members they should only consider Mr Adams’s reputation in the Republic of Ireland.

He said they were not being asked what they think about Mr Adams or whether they approve of him. “You decide what the evidence is in relation to his reputation.”