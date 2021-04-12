Munster and Ireland flanker Tommy O’Donnell to retire at end of season

33-year-old has made 186 appearances for his province over 14 seasons

Tommy O’Donnell in action for Munster against the Scarlets at Thomond Park in February 2020. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Tommy O’Donnell in action for Munster against the Scarlets at Thomond Park in February 2020. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Ireland international Tommy O’Donnell has announced his plans to retire at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Munster flanker will feature in the upcoming Rainbow Cup before he calls time on his career.

O’Donnell, who has made 186 appearances for the province, told the official club website: “It has been the greatest honour and privilege to represent Munster Rugby for the past 14 seasons. I feel it is the right time for me and my family to step away from rugby and this season will be my last.

“I’m proud to know that I will retire as a one-club man. I am confident and content in my decision, having chased the dream from the age of 16 through the youths, underage and academy systems to represent Munster and Ireland.”

Munster head coach Johann Van Grann added: “To play at such a high level for 14 seasons is a testament to his quality, his determination and his resilience.

“A one-club man, I can only thank Tommy for everything he has done for Munster but he still has a part to play for the remainder of the season.”

