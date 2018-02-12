Andrew Porter ready to fill potential Tadhg Furlong void

With an update on Tadhg Furlong’s hamstring tear imminent, Andrew Porter is poised to become a crucial figure for Ireland.

The 22-year-old tighthead prop, only fully converted from loosehead last year as that position is clogged at Leinster, made a surprise Six Nations debut after just three minutes on Saturday.

Porter’s first act was a scrum. So was his second.

“Bit of an adrenaline rush when I came on but it was great to get that number of minutes under my belt.”

There followed 13 carries for an impressive 18-metre gain - consider where he receives possession - and seven momentum ending tackles.

“Seventy-seven minutes and I think he only got the engine running,”said Joe Schmidt, the Ireland coach, who played down the severity of Furlong’s injury.

However, the British and Irish Lions starter from last summer in New Zealand immediately knew his game was over when pulling up lame after sprinting across field to cover Italy centre Tommaso Boni.

John Ryan struggled in a key scrum in Paris and Stephen Archer put him out of the three jersey in Munster so Porter is currently in line to start against Wales on Saturday week.

“Bit early to be saying that but sure I will be prepared as best I can,” said Porter, sticking to the script until the hypothetical question is put to him.

“Definitely, it would be very exciting. You dream of starting Test matches for Ireland so it would be great.”

Porter, along with James Ryan and Jacob Stockdale, were part of the 2016 under-20s that reached the Junior World Cup final after beating New Zealand.

Tadhg Furlong leaves the pitch with a hamstring injury. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

That special crop also includes Leinster number eight Max Deegan while Bill Johnson seems primed to become the next Munster outhalf and Greg Jones has featured on the Ulster flank this season.

The brains trust at Leinster made a bold move to accelerate Porter’s progress with the switch from loose to tighthead. It put enormous pressure on young shoulders - and he struggled badly for UCD in the AIL - but the logic was clear with Cian Healy, Jack McGrath, Dave Kilcoyne and James Cronin forming a clear pecking order at international level. Also, Ed Byrne and Peter Dooley were in the way at Leinster.

“My confidence levels are growing in the position. Greg Feek and John Fogarty in Leinster are doing great work with me.”

Tighthead prop has always been a less congested and more troublesome position for Irish rugby. Peter Clohessy filled the role until John Hayes was transformed from a Shannon lock to gather a phenomenal 107 caps over a 11 year innings (almost every game being 80 minute shifts). Next, Mike Ross took up the jersey in 2009, winning 61 caps until 2016.

Porter was switched to lighten the load on Furlong, and eventually challenge for the position like McGrath does Healy, but injury and opportunity are inevitable in the modern game.

“Our strength in depth is something we pride ourselves on. I think it is unmatched to any other team. It was terrible to see two teammates go down like that [Robbie Henshaw blew out his shoulder] but I think our strength in depth is incredible.”

Without Furlong and Garry Ringrose only returning from ankle surgery (there is no sign of Jared Payne recovering), that theory gets tested now.

“Like, you saw Josh van der Flier go down last week and Dan Leavy stepping up. We have depth it the board.”

And for the first time ever, at tighthead prop.