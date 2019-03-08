Added Time: Brian O’Driscoll, Jamie Heaslip and Gerry Thornley talk Six Nations

As a bonus edition ahead of Ireland v France on Sunday, we present for your listening pleasure a live event held for Irish Times readers on Thursday night in Dublin. Malachy Clerkin was the MC as a panel consisting of Brian O’Driscoll, Jamie Heaslip and Gerry Thornley talked about the Six Nations, Ireland’s slump, the madness of Johnny Sexton and the genius of Joe Schmidt.

