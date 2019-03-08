Added Time: Brian O’Driscoll, Jamie Heaslip and Gerry Thornley talk Six Nations

In a special live show for Irish Times readers, Malachy Clerkin hosts the discussion

Updated: 29 minutes ago

 

As a bonus edition ahead of Ireland v France on Sunday, we present for your listening pleasure a live event held for Irish Times readers on Thursday night in Dublin. Malachy Clerkin was the MC as a panel consisting of Brian O’Driscoll, Jamie Heaslip and Gerry Thornley talked about the Six Nations, Ireland’s slump, the madness of Johnny Sexton and the genius of Joe Schmidt.

Enjoy!

If you're listening via The Irish Times app please click here.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.