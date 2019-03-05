Robbie Henshaw is set to miss French visit with dead leg

The Leinster back is recovering from training ground injury slower than expected

Robbie Henshaw and Andrew Conway at Ireland’s training base in Carton House. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Robbie Henshaw is set to miss Ireland’s Six Nations Championship match against France at the Aviva stadium on Sunday (3.0) as his recovery from a dead leg is progressing more slowly than anticipated.

Joey Carbery (hamstring) and Dan Leavy (calf) will increase the volume of work in terms of respective rehabilitation processes but are unlikely to feature against the French while Andrew Conway is available for selection.

The IRFU released a medical update on Tuesday lunch-time which read: “Robbie Henshaw is improving more slowly than hoped and he will continue his rehab this week. Joey Carbery is progressing well through his hamstring rehab and will be managed across the early part of the week.

“Andrew Conway has fully recovered from cramp suffered post the Italy game. Dan Leavy will continue to increase his running volume outside of team training in the early part of this week. All players in action for their provinces over the weekend in the Guinness Pro14 have reported no issues upon returning to national camp.”

Carbery missed the Italian game with a hamstring injury while Leavy hasn’t played a match since lining out for Leinster against Connacht on December 22nd. The Ireland squad for the French game will be confirmed on Wednesday morning.

