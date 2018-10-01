Marseille to host 2020 European Champions Cup final

Marseille will host the 2020 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals. The two matches will be played at the Stade de Marseille on May 22nd and 23rd 2020.

Marseille previously staged the 2010 Challenge Cup decider between the Cardiff Blues and RC Toulon, however, 2020 will mark the first occasion that the 67,000-capacity stadium hosts the Champions Cup final.

Commenting on the announcement, EPCR director general, Vincent Gaillard, said: “While France is a traditional stronghold of the great game of rugby, a European finals weekend in the city of Marseille will be a whole new experience both for local fans and for our loyal supporters who travel in their tens of thousands year after year.

“Having made history in Bilbao last season, and with all roads leading to Newcastle this season, we are certain that Marseille and the state-of-the art Stade de Marseille will deliver a truly memorable weekend on the Cote d’Azur as we celebrate the European Cup’s 25th anniversary.”

Since its opening in 1937, the home of French Ligue 1 club, Olympique de Marseille, the stadium has undergone several redevelopments. After hosting matches at the 1998 Fifa World Cup and 2007 Rugby World Cup, the stadium enhanced its reputation as a high-class venue with a renovation in 2014 ahead of Euro 2016.

Since then, there have been two Champions Cup semi-finals at the Stade de Marseille and around 30 other major events including a match in the Six Nations Championship.

So far, six countries - England, France, Ireland, Scotland, Spain and Wales - have staged European club finals. It’s to be the fourth final in France. The successful bid for the 2021 finals will be announced at a later date.