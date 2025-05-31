Heartbreak for Munster in Durban as Sharks win after placekicking shoot-out

URC quarter-final: Sharks 24 Munster 24 AET (Sharks win on kicks)

Drama, drama, drama in Durban.

The United Rugby Championship quarter-final between the Sharks and Munster was a brutal struggle from start to finish, with not a quarter asked or given by either side. The mere fact that they were level-pegged on 24-24 after 100 minutes, including 20 minutes of extra time, and that the game eventually had to be decided by a placekicking shoot-out, tells the tale of the Titanic tussle.

There had to be a loser, and it turned out to be Munster after the Sharks triumphed in the kicking contest.

The Springbok-laden Sharks pack forced an early scrum penalty after Munster had done a lot of attacking during the opening five minutes. Another five minutes later, however, Calvin Nash finished off in style in the far corner, after a scintillating counterattack of almost 50 metres by his partner on the left wing, Diarmuid Kilgallen, who managed to beat four defenders along the way.

Although the home side enjoyed territory during this early period, Munster were more than 60 per cent better off in terms of possession and kept hammering away at the opposition’s line. Jack Crowley, who had succeeded with the difficult conversion of Nash’s try, bungled a fairly straightforward penalty attempt in the 16th minute.

The defence on both sides was rock solid, suggesting this might not be a high-scoring affair. It was trench warfare upfront, with Munster front-rowers Stephen Archer and Niall Scannell in particular putting their bodies on the line in defence.

The Sharks started opening up on the attack in the final 10 minutes of the first half, with Bok veteran Makazole Mapimpi regularly breaking tackles and making ground. The Munster defensive screen remained intact though, affording the visitors a slight yet deserved 7-0 advantage at the break.

Calvin Nash scores Munster's opening try. Photograph: Steve Haag Sports/Darren Stewart/Inpho

The second spell started in much the same vein as the first, with the battle for territory upfront raging on.

Six minutes into the half, Sharks flanker Vincent Tshituka offloaded to winger Ethan Hooker, who beat the cover defence from 30 metres out with a lethal combination of pace and footwork.

The Sharks maintained their scrum ascendancy too, eliciting yet another penalty at the set piece in the 50th minute, and through the increased pressure the home side managed to generate more territory and possession. This led to a penalty in front of the sticks, which Jaden Hendrikse banged over to put his side in the lead for the first time.

The 10-7 lead was short-lived though, as Munster struck back through replacement prop Josh Wycherley minutes later. On the hour Kilgallen was rewarded with a try of his own after a favourable bounce of the ball. Crowley’s conversion opened up a 21-10 lead, with barely a quarter of an hour left.

After a period of sustained pressure, especially at scrum time, Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi raced across for his team’s second try and Hendrikse’s conversion reduced the deficit to four points. More relentless pressure led to a third, by replacement hooker Fez Mbatha, with Hendrikse once more adding the extras to take the Durbanites back into a three-point lead.

Munster's Jack Crowley kicks a conversion. Photograph: Steve Haag Sports/Darren Stewart/Inpho

A heart-stopping final five minutes followed, with Munster throwing the kitchen sink at the Sharks and forcing a penalty just inside the opposition half. With nerves of steel, Conor Murray nailed the 45-metre kick to level the scores 24-24 at full-time.

Thus, the battle went into 20 minutes of extra time, which still didn’t break the deadlock, both sides failing to register any an additional scores.

It all came down to a placekicking shoot-out, with the Sharks coming out on top after nailing each of their six kicks while Rory Scannell missed his first attempt from the 22.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 9 mins: Nash try, Crowley con 0-7; Half-time 0-7; 45: Hooker try, Jaden Hendrikse con 7-7; 54: Jaden Hendrikse pen 10-7; 56: Wycherley try, Crowley con 10-14; 60: Kilgallen try, Crowley con 10-21; 67: Fassi try, Jaden Hendrikse 17-21; 73: Mbatha try, Jaden Hendrikse con 24-21; 76: Murray pen 24-24.

SHARKS: A Fassi; E Hooker, L Am, A Esterhuizen, M Mapimpi; Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse; O Nche, B Mbonambi, V Koch; E Etzebeth, J Jenkins; J Venter, V Tshituka, S Kolisi.

Replacements: E van Heerden for Jenkins (12 mins); P Buthelezi for Kolisi (55); N Mchunu for Nche, F Mbatha for Mbonambi, H Jacobs for Koch (all 57); F Venter for Am (75); Davids for Mapimpi (99).

MUNSTER: T Abrahams; C Nash, T Farrell, A Nankivell, D Kilgallen; J Crowley, C Casey; M Milne, N Scannell, S Archer; J Kleyn, T Beirne (capt); P O’Mahony, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: M Haley for Abrahams (51 mins); T Ahern for O’Mahony, D Barron for N Scannell (both 55); J Wycherley for Milne (55-66); A Kendellen for Hodnett, C Murray for Casey (both 65); J Ryan for Archer (68); R Scanell for Nankivell (76).

Referee: M Adamson (Sco).