Billy Burns set to be named at outhalf with Sexton ruled out

Billy Burns is set to be named at outhalf in the Irish side to face France on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 3pm) amid strong indications that Johnny Sexton has been ruled out following the head injury he received in the 69th minute against Wales last weekend.

James Ryan, the other Irish player to be forced off in that game after failing an HIA in the first-half, is also expected to be sidelined for Sunday’s game along with Sexton, as neither player has seemingly completed their return to play protocols. As Peter O’Mahony is suspended, it means Andy Farrell is set to make at least three changes to the starting XV, with Iain Henderson and Rhys Ruddock also set to be named in the pack.

The ripple effect could see Ultan Dillane and Ross Byrne promoted to the bench. The three players set to be ruled out are the Irish captain and his two vice-captains, thereby also leaving Farrell and co with a decision to make regarding the captaincy and it is believed Henderson will skipper the side after what has become a taxing build-up to the game for the Irish squad.

If all this does come to pass, it will be only Burns’ second test start and first in the Six Nations. It will also be a long-awaited first start in the Six Nations for the 30-year-old Ruddock even though it’s been over a decade since he made his test debut for Ireland at the age of 19.

He’s played for his country 26 times in total and made his Six Nations debut off the bench seven years ago. He scored a try and was man of the match in his second start in a win over South Africa in 2014. He’s also captained Ireland seven times, on each occasion to victory.

Now, finally, at the age of 30, Ruddock is in line to start his first Championship game after five appearances off the bench over the years. If at first you don’t succeed and all that.

Forced his way

In, and mostly out, of Irish squads since last playing at test level in the World Cup, Ruddock has forced his way into the frame on merit after a run of consistently fine form for Leinster. Looking sharp, fit and in form, Ruddock became the first man to win the Leinster player of the month accolade in three successive months (October, November and December). Although this is undoubtedly a step up, no player will relish the occasion, fans or no fans, more than Ruddock.

Henderson, who performed so creditably as Ryan’s replacement given he had not played since the Autumn Nations Cup, will presumably be partnered by Tadhg Beirne in the secondrow.

Otherwise, it would be no surprise to see Farrell keep an unchanged side on the premise that had they been able to play the 80 minutes-plus with 15 men, rather than the first 14 minutes, Ireland would have had every chance of beating Wales, and even with 1a man less played themselves into winning positions.

That said, there must have been a debate about the back three, or more specifically the wingers, given Jordan Larmour looked dangerous after replacing Keith Earls and James Lowe was at least partially at fault for the concession of the two Welsh tries.

However Earls began strongly and brings experience to that back three, while it was interesting to hear Farrell hail Lowe’s long-distance punting, which definitely adds something extra to Ireland’s kicking game. Add in how he was used as a strike runner of starter plays, and his undoubted finishing abilities, and it seems likely they will persist in the player in the fervent hope that he improves his awareness and decision-making in defence.

The manner Robbie Henshaw franked his recent strong form with his performance last week alongside Garry Ringrose leaves no openings for Bundee Aki.

Up front, the manner Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Andrew Porter started the game, along with the solidity of the set-pieces, and the impact off the bench of David Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong, would presumably leave Farrell and Paul O’Connell of a mind to leave well enough alone.

However, there is apparently a slight injury concern over Kilcoyne, which would also explain why Ed Byrne has been retained in the squad this week.

Similarly, the retention of Ryan Baird in the squad is another signal that Ryan may well be ruled out, and with Quinn Roux another absentee from the five locks originally chosen in the 36-man squad, that would leave Baird and Ultan Dillane contesting a place on the bench.

Cover

Although Jack Conan was another to be added to the squad at the start of the week, he probably has some ground to make up on the other loose forwards in the squad, leaving Will Connors to again cover the backrow on the presumption that Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander are retained in the starting XV.

Ruddock’s possible place in the team is, of course, as a consequence of Peter O’Mahony’s suspension following the red card he received against Wales which, at the least, was a tad curious in its wording.

The disciplinary committee of Mike Hamlin (England), Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Val Toma (Romania), decreed that O’Mahony’s act of dangerous play entailed reckless contact with the head of Tomas Francis and that the entry point was mid-range, ie six weeks. In reasoning that O’Mahony was entitled to a 50 per cent reduction of sanction in mitigation, they handed him a suspension of “three meaningful matches”.

But this amounts to five weeks, in effect, and the “three meaningful matches” incorporates Ireland’s Six Nations games against France, Italy and Scotland, leaving O’Mahony eligible to return for the week of the final game against England.

That the committee seemingly deemed Munster’s Pro14 game away to Edinburgh tomorrow week not to be meaningful arguably goes beyond their remit. In any event, word is there may be an appeal coming.

Ireland v France (possible): Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Billy Burns, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson (capt); Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Ed Byrne, Tadhg Furlong, Ultan Dillane, Will Connors, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Jordan Larmour.