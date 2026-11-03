‘I’ve got a bit more confidence’: Robert Baloucoune aims to build on Ireland breakthrough

Robert Baloucoune at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin ahead of Friday's Nations Championship match against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Tries are blue-chip commodities in a winger’s portfolio. There are other skills to trade but it’s the bottom-line figure that readily catches the eye.

Robert Baloucoune has scored five tries in nine Tests for Ireland, in which he’s started eight. In last season’s Six Nations Championship, he crossed for three tries – against Italy, England and Scotland – in four games. He was also man of the match against Italy, just for good measure. He won the BKT Rising Player of the Tournament award following an exceptional debut campaign.

The 29-year-old is averaging just under a try every two matches for Ulster, a statistic that’s slightly skewed by the fact that he’s yet to score a try this season in four games. His pace and athleticism mark him as a standout player.

It would be wrong to focus solely on his prowess going forward, because one of the reasons he’s become a first-choice option is his work-rate in defence. His aerial agility is also a stand-out quality. There’s always an acclimatisation process when breaking into a national squad and embracing international rugby.

Baloucoune’s contribution to last season’s Triple Crown instilled belief. He says: “I’ve got a bit more confidence from performances, and a bit more confidence in myself to perform as well. It’s probably a standard that I expect from myself when I’m coming into camp.

“It’s a different feeling than what I’ve been used to [in the past], but still in the same spot of having to come in and perform and set the pressures of trying to do the best that I can.

“The last two or three years was kind of a stop-start of training, being injured, being in and out of the actual squad training and stuff like that. Being able to get a decent preseason, get the body fit and accustomed to it, just the roll-on of being able to back up games and back up training sessions. I just felt more comfortable playing then as well.”

Ulster's Robert Baloucoune (left) rises for the ball with Giacomo Da Re of Zebre during last month's European Rugby Challenge Cup match at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho

He is more in tune with his body and diligently performs activation stretches before training to help minimise the hamstring issues that dogged him in the past.

Baloucoune says: “To be fair, probably one thing that helped last year was that Emma (Gallivan, IRFU physio) came down, and the physio from Ulster (Chris McNicholl) as well, and had a real look at what I can do to prevent my hamstrings [from causing problems].

“I’ve got a hefty load of heavy work that I do before training and after training. So just staying on top of that seems to be working. I’m happy enough to keep doing it.”

Baloucoune’s performances in the Six Nations raised his profile off the pitch, the upshot of which was being asked for a few more photos. He describes that as a “nice feeling”, before adding: “I’m easily spotted as well, to be fair, when I’m walking around Belfast. It was good.”

Ulster's Robert Baloucoune is tackled by Dan Kelly and Tadhg Beirne of Munster during the drawn URC match at Affidea Stadium, Belfast, on October 10th. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

If there’s one person who’s stood out even more than Baloucoune for Ireland over the last 12 months, it’s his Ulster team-mate Stuart McCloskey. He describes McCloskey as a “phenomenal athlete”.

“He was kind of seen as just a big lump that didn’t really have much of his game, a ball carrier and stuff,” says Baloucoune. “But he’s got so many different parts of his game and you’ve seen now he’s also got speed, which keeps coming up everywhere.”

The latter compliment was a reference to McCloskey’s chase-back tackle on England’s Marcus Smith at Twickenham.

He continues: “You see it in training as well; the skill set of the guy is unbelievable. It makes it a lot easier to play with him when you know what he can do because [there’s] more space for me whenever boys are trying to jump in on him. It’s great to see him going well.

“And it was kind of nice being able to have him as well while I was in for the Six Nations campaign and seeing a few of the Ulster boys doing well.”

Aided by a personal workout and stretching routine, Robert Baloucoune has kept his hamstring injuries at bay. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Baloucoune added that his provincial team-mates are not here to make up the numbers. “Trying to not just come here as a training player and hold bags or something. We want to stay involved in the squad and being able to have people in that position does give you a bit more confidence.”

Mack Hansen’s return to fitness after a long absence from Test match rugby is a significant plus heading into Friday night’s game against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium (8.10pm). Baloucoune played alongside him four years ago against South Africa.

“He’s come back flying,” says the Ulster player. “He’s been class in training, so [it’ll] be good to get him on the pitch again.”

They’ve spoken about the ins and outs of playing together, and how they can cause problems by popping up in less orthodox fashion. It’s something they would be keen to exploit if handed the opportunity against the Pumas.