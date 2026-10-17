Live: Leinster face Clermont in Champions Cup opener

Clermont Auvergne vs Leinster - 3.15pm (Irish Time)

Here’s some pre-match reading for you. John O’Sullivan’s preview is well worth your time. In it, he covers Joey Carbery’s return, Clermont’s threat at lineout time and how Leinster have tried to evolve their attack in recent weeks.

Click the link below.

Leinster have yet to score a maul try this season, and given their proliferation in the URC, that’s a statistic that jumps out and one that they’d love to rectify this afternoon. They’ll need to be strong and disciplined across set piece and breakdown and uncompromising in the collisions. The evolution in attack has been notable and noteworthy in qualitative terms. — John O'Sullivan

[ Leinster to bring evolved attack as Clermont Auvergne challenge bears signs of similar tussleOpens in new window ]

Joey Carbery returns to Leinster action today. Photograph: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Given Ulster are in Challenge Cup action at the same time as Leinster, it’s worth reminding us of the squad they’ve picked to take on Zebre. Plenty wondered how seriously Ulster would take this competition, given they went all in for last year’s final and both lost that while missing out on the URC playoffs.

The answer is serious-ish. Richie Murphy has named seven of his 10 Ireland internationals - Tom O’Toole, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nathan Doak, Rob Baloucoune, Jacob Stockdale, Tom Stewart and Eric O’Sullivan. However, Jamie Benson at 10 or a centre pairing of Jake Flannery and Daniel Hawkshaw is not, you would think, Ulster’s first choice.

As for Clermont, they have avoided the French affliction of picking purely second string teams for European competition. Leinster at home and all the history these two have during the province’s pomp, winning three titles in four years between 2009-12, perhaps it makes sense why they’re going after this one.

Key man Baptiste Jauneau starts at scrumhalf with Bautista Delguy and AJ Lam providing running threats in the outside backs.

Perhaps fortunately for Leinster, the appropriately named prop Regis Montagne hasn’t been named in the squad having featured in last week’s narrow defeat to Bordeaux. Nevertheless, there is plenty of heft in this Clermont pack.

Let’s start with the team news from the day’s first Irish Champions Cup game. Leinster have made six changes to the XV that beat Cardiff in last weekend’s return to the RDS.

Tommy O’Brien replaces Joshua Kenny on the right flank while Robbie Henshaw comes in for Jamie Osborne in the outside backs. At halfback, with Jamison Gibson-Park not yet fit for action, Fintan Gunne swaps in for Oliver Coffey.

In the pack, Andrew Porter replaces Alex Usanov at loosehead, while Ryan Baird and Josh van der Flier come in for Max Deegan and Scott Penny in the backrow.

There is going to be a first Leinster appearance for Joey Carbery since the province’s Champions Cup final win back in 2018. After stints with Munster and Bordeaux, Carbery is back at his home province and provides outhalf cover on the bench, Leinster going with the more experienced option over exciting young 10 Caspar Gabriel.

✨ Here is your Leinster team to take on @ASMOfficiel in our @ChampionsCup opener this Saturday at Stade Marcel-Michelin



📰 See the full team news: https://t.co/23k6aX8URV#ASMvLEI pic.twitter.com/lGbOxtsoIE — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 16, 2026

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to live coverage of the start of the provincial run in this year’s Champions Cup.

All three Irish sides involved in the top tier of European (and South African, for the sticklers) rugby are in action today. Ulster, who line out in the second tier Challenge Cup, also take to the field today.

We’ll bring you updates from all of the action as it happens this afternoon and into the evening. First up, it’s last season’s beaten finalists Leinster taking on Clermont in the raucous Stade Marcel-Michelin. At the same time, Ulster are in Parma to take on Zebre.

At 5.30pm, Connacht welcome three-time champions Saracens to Galway before Munster host Racing 92 in Cork at 8pm