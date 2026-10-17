Connacht secure first win over Saracens in 13-try European thriller

Connacht’s Ciarán Frawley goes airborne to scores his side's second try during the Champions Cup game against Saracens at the Dexcom Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Cha m pions Cup: Connacht 45 Saracens 36

An unrelenting Connacht delivered a European thriller at the Dexcom Stadium, overcoming three-time champions Saracens for the first time in four meetings to secure an impressive win in their opening Champions Cup game.

The English visitors delivered six tries, but Connacht produced seven to take the victory that brought the 12,000 Connacht supporters to their feet.

It was the visitors who tore into the opening 20 minutes and put themselves into a 12-0 lead after 12 minutes through tries from Sione Va’eneku in the sixth minute and Noah Caluori in the 12th.

They dominated the exchanges, with Connacht conceding four successive penalties, with influential centre Va’enuku scoring a tap and go tey from one of Connacht’s indiscretions, with Owen Farrell adding the extras.

Their physicality put Connacht under the cosh for long periods, and Caluori claimed a second try from a dominant lineout and maul.

However, Connacht worked hard to gain a foothold on possession, and camped on the Saracens line with three successive attempts to maul over. Eventually captain Cian Prendergast struck for their opening try after TMO review, with Ciarán Frawley adding the conversion.

It was a try that awakened Connacht, and by the 24th minute they had claimed a second with Cathal Forde touching down after superb phase play, with Bundee Aki, Dave Heffernan and Darragh Murray all involved. Six minutes later, Stuart Lancaster’s men drove forward after a penalty to touch, with Shamus Hurley-Langton touching down, and Frawley tapping over the extras.

Saracens had their chances and replied before the break with a superb break from Ben Earl. Although a super tackle from Finn Treacy halted the move temporarily, Connacht’s Hurley-Langton was carded, providing the visitors with the opportunity to score. From a tapped penalty Nick Tompkins scored before the half-time whistle to level the match 19-19.

Players contest a lineout during the Champions Cup game at the Dexcom Stadium. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A penalty to touch put Connacht in position for the next score. Murray took control of the lineout, with Aki taking the ball on before finding Prendergast, who finished from five metres out.

It put Connacht in front for the first time, with Sam Gilbert striking his sideline conversion perfectly for a 26 -19 lead. However, the visitors wrested control, and immediately hit back with a try from left wing Rotimi Segun, although a missed conversion left Connacht ahead.

However, Frawley then set the Dexcom alight, delivering a cracking try within a minute, with Gilbert adding the conversion, and Connacht looked set for a famous victory.

Saracens continued to carve their chances, but Connacht defended bravely, only conceding in the final minute when fullback Elliot Daly scored, but Connacht were not to be denied.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 6 mins: Va’eneku try, Farrell con, 0-7; 12: Caluori try, 0-12; 17: Prendergast try, Gilbert con, 7-12; 23: Forde try, 12-12; 29: Hurley-Langton try, Frawley con, 19-12; 40: Tomkins try, Farrell con 19-19. Half-time 19-19. 47: Prendergast try, Gilbert con, 26-19; 50: Segun try 26-24; 51: Frawley try, Gilbert con 33-24; 57: Va’eneku try, Farrell con, 33-31, 60: Blade try, 38-31, 63: Frawley try, Gilbert con 45-31; 79: Daly try, 45-36.

CONNACHT: S Gilbert; F Treacy, C Forde, B Aki, S Jennings; C Frawley, C Reilly; F van Wyk, M Victory, S Illo; D Murray, J Murphy; C Prendergast (capt), S Hurley-Langton, S Jansen.

Replacements: D Ryan for Jennings (12 mins); B Bohan for Van Wyk (53); E de Buitléar for Victory, Blade for Reilly (both 55); T Connolly for Illo (55-63); J Ioane for Aki (62); S O’Brien for Jansen, N Murray for Murphy (both 65).

Yellow card: Hurley Langton (41 mins).

SARACENS: E Daly; N Caluori, N Tompkins, S Va’enuku, R Segun; O Farrell, T Williams; E Mawi, J George, M Street; O Sodeke, H Tizard; M Itoje (capt), T Knight, B Earl.

Replacements: N Isiekwe for Sodeke (30 mins); P Brantingham for Mawai (50); E Clarke for George (51); N Michelow for Earl (67); C Weilbach for Street, F Burke for S Va’enuku (both 67).

Referee: Pierre Brousset (Fra).