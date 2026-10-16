Champions Cup stats show hope of breaking French stranglehold is clutching at straws

It’s six Champions Cup titles on the bounce now for the French clubs. Bookies, pundits and pessimistic provincial fans all tell you that there’s fat chance it won’t be seven. The foreboding sense is that Toulouse and Bordeaux have improved, while La Rochelle eek back towards the top table and Montpellier emerge as a team capable of joining them. Can anyone outside of France break the European stranglehold?

Leinster are looking for a new unpredictability in their attack. If you can’t beat them, join them, then beat them. Northampton have the on-ball threat but probably lack the tight five heft. What of Bath with Mike Prendergast adding some attacking verve to go with their set-piece might?

We are, alas, likely in the straw-clutching business. Factors such as superstar signings (here’s looking at you, Toulouse and Tomasso Menoncello) and undeniable bulk (Ben Tameifuna named at lock for Bordeaux’s opener away to Gloucester) are important. But strip this conversation back to the basics. Where are games of rugby won and lost, and what do recent metrics suggest might happen in these areas?

The short answer: Vive la France.

When it comes to Irish teams struggling for European silverware, the gap tends to be in predictability of attack and speed across the park. The set-piece can come into things as well, particularly if early indications of the maul’s increased value turn into a true trend.

The big, bad French teams can whack you up front and run around you out wide. Granted, we have seen just three rounds of provincial action this season, and only one where the majority of Ireland internationals are available, but there is little evidence to suggest any of that is changing.

Starting with the set-piece, the dominance of French sides is something to behold. Across all of global club rugby last season, the entire top 10 for the percentage of scrums won on opposition put-ins come from the Top 14. Toulouse (23.6 per cent), Stade Francais (23.4) and Montpellier (22.6) made up the top three.

Given the scrum woes of Irish provinces so far in the early season: Leinster away in South Africa even with internationals Andrew Porter and Thomas Clarkson in tow, Connacht against Benetton and Ulster when struggling against Munster, these figures are ominous. Munster, it should be said, have had a solid scrum that excelled against Ulster. Their recruitment focusing on the frontrow, at this early juncture, has looked to had an effect.

The maul is another point of interest given the wider discussion around the new laws. Ahead of this season, World Rugby told referees to clamp down on players disrupting the ball when on the wrong side of the maul but still bound to it. Early signs indicate that this makes it easier for attacking sides, with 32 maul tries being scored across just the opening three URC rounds.

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While these numbers appear stark, we should proceed with the caveat that it remains early days in assessing the effects of the new law application. Teams will have more time to adapt. Yet if it does come to pass that the maul is a more potent weapon, surprise surprise, the French teams appear better equipped to cash in.

Last season, before the new law application, five of the top 10 “European” (including South African teams) sides for metres gained per maul were French. None were Irish. In the scoring charts, the Irish provinces ranked poorly in the category of mauls required to score. Leinster were the second worst team for the number of mauls required per try scored, Ulster fifth worst, Connacht sixth and Munster 11th.

When it comes to the true superpower of French sides in Europe, namely the unpredictability of their attack, this can be hard to define with pure numbers. But we can look at certain areas and get close.

Speed kills, as Ronan O’Gara once said, and when it comes to ruck speed, French sides dominate. In last season’s league and EPCR action, Bordeaux led the way with 66.6 per cent of their rucks lasting fewer than three seconds. The rankings behind them read Montpellier, Northampton, Toulon and Toulouse rounding out the top five. An Irish point of intrigue is that Munster were the eighth best team in Europe in this category.

Other relevant stats paint a similar French picture. For percentage of line breaks leading to a try, six of last season’s top 10 were French (Ulster were 10th). For gainline carries, four of the top-10 were French. For dominant carry percentage and tackle evasion, three of the top 10 were French. For the most part, English and non-Irish URC sides made up the others on these lists.

[ Leinster’s James Ryan looking forward to ‘proper’ French test at ClermontOpens in new window ]

Even look at style of play. The dominant teams of this era, be it South Africa in the World Cup or Bordeaux in Europe, prefer to play without the ball and strike quickly when they have it. Allow opponents to overplay and punish them when they do. It has proved a mighty effective ploy in knock-out rugby.

Look at the rankings for teams who played for more than five phases in any given attack last season. Of the bottom sides, ie those who tend not to overplay with ball in hand, the entire top 10 were South African and French.

None of which discounts the possibility for slip-ups. Toulouse suffered in last year’s Champions Cup thanks to upsets at Glasgow and Saracens. They were forced into an away knock-out on the same side of the draw against eventual champions Bordeaux. The problems with the Champions Cup format are many, but one of them is that across a shortened competition featuring just four pool games and a series of knockouts, statistical trends are not as relevant given the scope for one-off shocks.

Such upsets, by very definition, are hard to predict. What the form book and the numbers say, though, based on last season’s figures showing few signs of changing, is that predictions of another French European triumph are more than well-founded.