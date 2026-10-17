Leinster to bring evolved attack as Clermont Auvergne challenge bears signs of similar tussle

Champions Cup: Clermont Auvergne v Leinster, Stade Marcel Michelin, Saturday, 3.15 (Live on Premier Sports)

Joey Carbery. Conor O’Tighearnaigh. Oliver Coffey. Someone old, someone new, someone borrowed from the academy and all in the blue of a Leinster team beginning a climb which they hope will end atop the summit of European rugby.

Mentally-attuned and physically-primed represent opposite ends in a spectrum of requirements to survive the rigours of winning away in the Investec Champions Cup. There is a neat tie-up to this weekend’s goal in that Leinster’s first-ever tournament win in France was against Montferrand, a previous incarnation of Saturday’s hosts, Clermont Auvergne.

The intervening years have been both kind to the Irish province with four European triumphs, and bleak with a litany of near misses in finals and semi-finals since 2018. That’s the resume. The living, breathing quest begins again this afternoon in one of the great venues of French rugby, a vibrant yellow and blue bouncing castle with the acoustics to match.

It’s eight years since Carbery last wore the Leinster colours, the 2018 Pro14 final win against the Scarlets, but after spells with Munster and latterly Bordeaux-Bègles, the 30-year-old returns with a kitbag full of experiences in life and rugby, something to which Leinster head coach Leo Cullen pointed when discussing the Irish international.

“He’s been inside the four walls of the champion team [Bordeaux] for the last two seasons, accumulated tons of very relevant experience for us, for himself first and foremost, that we can all lean into,” Cullen said.

“A father now and a much more mature person, he’s seen a lot, been through a lot. He’s been great so far but we’re just keen to get him out there, [to enable him] to enjoy himself and play into the potential that he has.

“That’s our job now as coaches, try and help him along the way there, and we’ll see how he goes. This is his first week back and let’s see what that looks like.” Cullen pointed to the fact that Carbery can also play fullback and there’s no shortage in versatility in the Leinster matchday 23.

The absence of Jamison Gibson-Park provides continued opportunities for scrumhalves Fintan Gunne (23) and Oliver Coffey (22), who carried that workload through the early part of the season in South Africa and upon the province’s return to the Laya arena.

Joey Carbery makes his return to the Leinster line-up after eight years. Photo: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Cullen acknowledged: “They got their time in preseason, grafted hard and we pushed them to another level because we just need our young guys to kick on. Fintan started the two preseason games, Ollie got some time and Cormac Foley got some time. Cormac was unlucky, he got a calf injury before we travelled and that opened a door for the two lads with Jamison unavailable.

“We’ll see how they go. It’s another great step in their development. They’ve had good prep over the last three weeks, it’s good for us to get a bit of consistency. Jamison trained this week, so there’s plenty of experience around the two of them and you’d hope the forwards will help them out and make things easier for them.”

Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast at Leinster training. Photo: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Dan Sheehan captains the team in the continued absence of Caelan Doris while Ryan Baird’s presence in the backrow is a fillip across many aspects of the game including lineout. It’s an area of the game in which Clermont caused Leinster huge problems when the sides last met in Europe two years ago at the Aviva Stadium, a match in which the Irish province squeaked home 15-7.

Leinster lost six of 16 lineouts that day. Clermont’s only survivor from that game is their lineout guru and blindside flanker Killian Tixeront. The French club made four changes to the starting team that was beaten 23-22 at home by the two-time reigning European champions Bordeaux-Bègles in the French Top 14 last weekend.

New Zealander AJ Lam is a new partner for Léon Darricarrere at centre, Joris Jurand comes in on the left wing for Alivereti Raka, Kévin Noah is named at number eight while 19-year-old Nohem Ez Zahouany starts at loosehead prop.

Cullen said: “They’re hugely physical. They cleaned us out [in the lineout] that day [in Dublin in 2024], and it was a very tight game, a proper arm wrestle. If you get into those arm wrestle type games, they’re a tough bloody team to play against.

[ Sam Prendergast starts for Leinster against Clermont Auvergne with Joey Carbery named on benchOpens in new window ]

“They’re proud when they play at home. So, what does that mean? It means they’re very good in the contact area. They’ll whack things, carry hard, so you need to be up for that challenge.

“Harry Plummer has been a hugely influential player for them because he’s able to do a little bit everything; carry into contact, a good defender, able to poach, able to kick and able to score tries.” Cullen also mentioned scrumhalf Baptiste Jauneau (22), one of the best young nines on a global scale.

Clermont's French scrum-half Baptiste Jauneau passes the ball during the French Top14 rugby union match between Union Bordeaux-Begles (UBB) and ASM Clermont Auvergne. Photo: Romain Perrocheau/ AFP via Getty

Leinster have yet to score a maul try this season, and given their proliferation in the URC, that’s a statistic that jumps out and one that they’d love to rectify this afternoon. They’ll need to be strong and disciplined across set piece and breakdown and uncompromising in the collisions. The evolution in attack has been notable and noteworthy in qualitative terms.

Clermont may have won two of six matches – both at home – in the French Top 14 this season but a team coached by Christophe Urios will never be less than ferocious in contact. Leinster have won tight games in France against La Rochelle and Bayonne. This has the signs of being a similar tussle, one from which they can again emerge victorious.

Clermont Auvergne: J Bouraux; B Delguy, A Lam, L Darricarrere, J Jurand; H Plummer (capt), B Jauneau; G Akhaladze, B Massa, N Ez Zahouany; T Lanen, D Swain; K Tixeront, A Hemery, K Noah. Replacements: P Narisia, S Lotrian, M Frisach, L Michaux Vargas, A Chalus-Cercy, L Vermeulen, B Germain, M Belaubre.

Leinster: H Keenan; T O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J O’Brien; S Prendergast, F Gunne; A Porter, D Sheehan (capt), T Furlong; J McCarthy, J Ryan; R Baird, J van der Flier, J Conan. Replacements: R Kelleher, A Usanov, T Clarkson, C O’Tighearnaigh, S Penny, O Coffey, J Carbery, J Osborne.

Referee: M Carley (England).